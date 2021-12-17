ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Where’s the eggnog? Supply chain issue impacts holiday drink

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yd9O_0dPkzCai00

(NEXSTAR) – With Christmas just a few days away, many are stocking up on holiday favorites, including eggnog. Unfortunately for some, the ‘nog shelf may be empty.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

A supply issue with butterfat, the fatty portion of milk and a key ingredient to eggnog, is keeping Organic Valley from putting its eggnog on store shelves this holiday season, a spokesperson told Nexstar.

The Wisconsin-based company works with 1,800 farmers to supply dairy products – like milk, cream and butter – nationwide. Usually they also produce eggnog seasonally – but not this year.

Organic Valley says it is making plans for the holiday drink to return in the future.

Eggnog is more than just a holiday delicacy and Cousin Eddie’s favorite drink . It’s been around for centuries, with most culinary historians agreeing the spiced egg yolk and milk mixture dates back to medieval Britain, according to Time Magazine .

Not every retailer and producer is facing limited eggnog supply. Spokespersons for Kroger grocery stores and Walmart both confirmed their locations are not experiencing a widespread shortage. When asked about an eggnog shortage, a Target spokesperson said the retailer “is well-positioned to meet guests’ food and beverage needs throughout the holiday season.” Illinois-based Prairie Farms Dairy told Nexstar there are “no shortages going on around here.”

Empty eggnog shelves at some grocery stores come as supply chain issues cause other problems nationwide, affecting everything from cream cheese schmear for bagels to granite headstones . The U.S. is also facing rising inflation, which could make butter, cheese, and cream (which is mostly comprised of butterfat) more expensive in 2022 .

Other holiday favorites have also taken a hit this year. Among those is a shortage of Santas , with the workforce of people willing to dress as the man in red down 15% this year. And if you were hoping to have a glass of wine during Christmas, take heed – a shortage of glass bottles may be squeezing supply near you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Dairy Products#Cream Cheese#Weather#Nog#Food Drink#Organic Valley#Time Magazine#Kroger#Target#Prairie Farms Dairy
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

11 best healthy food subscription boxes: From recipe kits to snacks and smoothies

When it comes to looking after our bodies – something we tend to be super-focused on in the New Year – the first thing to consider is always what we’re fuelling ourselves with.Food is fundamental to our physical and mental wellbeing. It impacts everything from our energy levels to our skin, our mood to our weight. But eating right isn’t always straightforward – there’s a lot to think about. Portion sizes, cooking methods and the ingredients themselves all contribute to a dish’s benefits or drawbacks.If you want to start eating more balanced, nutritious meals but find you lack the time,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
mynews13.com

Cheesemakers battle supply chain issues

THERESA, Wis. — Supply chain issues have hit every part of the economy this year. A result of the pandemic, businesses have had to pivot to deal with increased prices and delays on material. That includes Wisconsin’s most well-known product: Cheese. Cheesemakers have been feeling supply chain shortages...
THERESA, WI
AdWeek

Sustainability Is the Supply Chain Issue Nobody’s Talking About

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Long Dash’s Kate Watts reviews the environmental impact of shipping and delivery services. Below, in her own words, she says a brand’s expression of values must extend to its supply chain.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Add Cream Cheese To The Growing List Of Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Restaurants have been hit hard during the pandemic with shutdowns and a lack of workers. The industry is now struggling with another challenge. Food shortages are now spreading to local bagel shops – that’s because it’s hard to find cream cheese. Kraft-Heinz, which makes Philadelphia Cream Cheese, says demand has increased since the pandemic started. This year the company reports it is shipping 35% more product than last year. The company ran a promotion the weekend before Christmas suggesting alternative holiday desserts for people who can’t find their product. The company even offered a $20 reimbursement to 18,000 customers. Cornell University professor...
MIAMI, FL
nav.com

The Impact Of U.S. Supply Chain Problems On Small Businesses

American small businesses have struggled over the last year due to supply chain woes caused by the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus and the ripples it has caused. A global supply chain disruption can cause serious strife even for the smallest business if it can’t get the materials, supplies, or inventory it needs to sell to customers.
SMALL BUSINESS
Democrat-Herald

Supply chain, inflation impact NYC food insecure

The disruption in the global supply chain caused by COVID-19 extends far beyond toys and microprocessors for new cars. The impact is felt by the millions of people struggling with food insecurity and the organizations that help put food on their table.
BUSINESS
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy