Leonard Hubbard, a member of the Roots for 15 years, dies at 62

By Dan DeLuca, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Columbian
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Leonard Hubbard, 62, the bass player who toured the world and recorded as a core member of the Philadelphia hip-hop band The Roots for 15 years, died Thursday at Lankenau Hospital. Hubbard’s wife, Stephanie, confirmed her husband’s death. The cause of death was multiple myeloma, a...

