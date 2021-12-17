With Heinicke testing positive for Covid-19, who starts at QB for WFT against Philly?

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for Covid-19 two days out from a pivotal division game against the Eagles.

Presuming he can't test out of Covid protocol in time to play on Sunday, Heinicke's loss leaves Washington in a difficult predicament at quarterback, with Kyle Shurmur, Jordan Ta'amu and Garrett Gilbert the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster.

Shurmur has been with Washington's practice squad since mid-September, Ta'amu signed to Washington's practice squad on Wednesday, and Gilbert was signed off New England's practice squad on Friday. Kyle Allen, who under normal circumstances would be Heinicke's backup, was added to Washington's Reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday.

Washington's Covid-19 list hasn't stopped growing all week since losing to Dallas last week. Center Keith Ismael, who was added to the list on Thursday, was added back to the active roster on Friday. Washington now has 21 players on its Covid-19 list.

It's unclear how many of Washington's players currently on the Covid list are vaccinated. Per NFL safety protocol, vaccinated players only need two negative tests spaced at least 24 hours apart in order to be cleared for return. Unvaccinated players must undergo a mandatory 10-day isolation period upon testing positive.

Washington's updated Reserve/Covid-19 list (dates added):

DE Montez Sweat (Dec. 8)

LB Khaleke Hudson (Dec. 10)

DE James Smith-Williams (Dec. 11)

DE Casey Toohill (Dec. 12)

DT Jonathan Allen (Dec. 13)

LB David Mayo (Dec. 13)

DE William Bradley-King (Dec. 13)

TE Temarrick Hemingway (Dec. 13)

DT Tim Settle (Dec. 14)

CB Kendall Fuller (Dec. 14)

DT Matt Ioannidis (Dec. 15)

QB Kyle Allen (Dec. 15)

LB Milo Eifler (Dec. 15)

S Darrick Forrest (Dec. 15)

T Cornelius Lucas (Dec. 15)

TE Sammis Reyes (Dec. 15)

WR Cam Sims (Dec. 15)

CB Troy Apke (Dec. 15)

S Kam Curl (Dec. 16)

C Tyler Larsen (Dec. 16)

QB Taylor Heinicke (Dec. 17)

DL Daniel Wise (Dec. 17)

RB Wendell Smallwood

