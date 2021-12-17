Chicago area school districts react to 'TikTok Challenge' involving potential for more threats, security concerns

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- School districts around Illinois and the country are issuing cautionary statements to their parents and students today because of yet another “TikTok Challenge”.

The latest “challenge” is to have every school in the United States sent a bomb or shooting threat.

"At this time, there is no known threat to any CPS facility, but we are taking this threat extremely seriously and are working with CPD," wrote Jadine Chou, Chief Safety and Security Officer for Chicago Public Schools in a letter to staff and parents.

"Should any safety concerns arise, they will be investigated immediately and thoroughly following CPS protocol to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff."

The Archdiocese of Chicago Schools said in a message to parents that state police do not have any information about specific threats.

Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette said police have told officials that there will be an increased officer presence. Same is true in Joliet where the school district said there will be more police around and additional searches.

Superintendent Tony Sanders of Elgin District U-46 said his district will not tolerate any threats to schools and will take appropriate action.