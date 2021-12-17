ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Of The Year: Trent Pearman, QB, Daniel HS

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman just guided the Daniel Lions to a second straight 3A state title (as the Lions extended their winning streak to 24 straight) and based on a vote of 10 area high school football coaches and athletic directors the senior wins a second consecutive Star Of The Year, the first repeat winner in the decade that the award has existed.

Pearman threw for over 3,700 yards and 45 touchdowns this past season and was intercepted just five times in nearly 400 attempts. He received five of the 10 first place votes.

Gaffney running back Tyler Smith, who led the Indians to this season’s 5A state championship, finished second in the voting, accumulating four first place votes.

Smith, also a senior, rushed for 1,621 yards and scored 35 total touchdowns in helping the Indians to a 15-0 finish.

Three junior running backs followed in the voting.

Chase High’s Marqies McCombs, who carried for 2,884 yards and 38 touchdowns and was listed among the top five nationally in rushing yards by MaxPreps in November, was third.

Powdersville’s Thomas Williams, who received the other first place vote, placed fourth after leading the Patriots to their best season in a decade of football. Williams ran for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns before an injury in the playoffs curtailed his season.

Greenwood’s Vermareon Morton was fifth in the voting following a campaign with 1,796 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns for the Region 2-4A champions.

2021 STAR OF THE YEAR RESULTS

PTS       FIRST PLACE VOTES

Trent Pearman, QB, Daniel, Sr.                    25                 (5)

Tyler Smith, RB, Gaffney, Sr.                         19                 (4)

Marqies McCombs, RB, Chase, Jr.               10

Thomas Williams, RB, Powdersville, Jr.         5                 (1)

Vermarion Morton, RB, Greenwood, Jr.        1

*Pearman becomes the first back-to-back winner since the award began

*Pearman and Smith appeared on each of the 10 ballots

WSPA 7News

