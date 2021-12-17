Democrats Outline Plan For Spending Federal Funds

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 788 new COVID-19 cases (that’s a 46% decrease from last Friday’s single-day case numbers, although Tuesday’s reporting tends to be lower following the three-day counts on Monday), bringing the statewide total so far to 332,975; DOH has designated 284,484 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 263 new cases, followed by Doña Ana County with 104 and Sandoval County with 61. Santa Fe County had 15 new cases. The seven-day statewide test positivity rate remains at 10.6%, above the 7.5% target.
Comments / 0