SEATTLE – The Seahawks’ 20-10 loss to the Rams on Tuesday night assured their first losing season since 2011 and quashed any hopes of a playoff run. It also kicked into high gear the constant discussion about some of the major decisions the franchise faces in the offseason. No topic is hotter than the fate of coach Pete Carroll, who is finishing his 12th season with the team and just the third that won’t end in the playoffs.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO