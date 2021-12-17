ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames makes short work of Mason City in boys swimming: Little Cyclones cruise to 143-27 victory

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
The Ames boys swimming team turned in another dominant performance at a home dual meet Thursday at the Ames Municipal Pool.

The Little Cyclones won the gold, silver and bronze medals in 10 of the 11 events in pulling off a 143-27 victory over Mason City.

Evan Feilmeyer, Justin Shin, Eli Houseman and Joe Flannery teamed to win the 200-yard medley relay in one minute, 40.89 seconds. Tommy Flannery, Tucker Drury, Ian McCorkle and Hanyu Ning took second in 1:47.58 and Kenan Taintor, Josh Dietrich, Jones Drury and Nathan Church placed third in 1:57.51.

In the 200 freestyle relay Joshua Chen, Josh Fisher, Joe Flannery and Feilmeyer won in 1:29.99. Ning, McCorkle, Houseman and Tucker Drury swam a runner-up time of 1:34.16 and Shin, Chris Fisher, Jones Drury and Anthony Colburn took third in 1:35.27.

Josh Fisher, McCorkle, Chen and Joe Flannery were victorious in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:20.35 showing. Chris Fisher, Tucker Drury, Colburn and Tommy Flannery took second in 3:41.52 and Tristan Day, Adam Hillier, Evan Symons and Charlie Niegsch placed third in 3:51.64.

Chen, Chris Fisher and Colburn went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle. Chen swam a 1:47.73, Fisher a 1:56.07 and Colburn a 2:08.17. Joe Flannery, Tucker Drury and Church were the first three swimmers to touch the wall in the 50 freestyle with respective times of 22.89, 23.94 and 25.02.

Ning, McCorkle and Day were the first three swimmers to finish the 100 butterfly. Ning swam a 53.14, McCorkle a 55.21 and Day a 1:00.78.

In the 100 freestyle Feilmeyer, Josh Dietrich and Church were the first three swimmers to touch the wall. Feilmeyer won in 49.55, Dietrich swam a 57.96 and Church a 58.05.

The Fisher brothers and Tommy Flannery dominated the 500 freestyle. Josh Fisher won in 4:45.25, Chris Fisher finished in 5:14.21 and Flannery clocked in at 5:25.93.

Feilmeyer, Ning and Chen went 1-2-3 in a competitive 100 backstroke race. They swam respective times of 54.70, 55.40 and 55.57.

Houseman and Shin were neck-and-neck in the 100 breaststroke with respective times of 1:03.00 and 1:03.31. Josh Fisher took third in 1:05.62.

Ames also produced the top two swimmers in the 200 individual medley.

Houseman won the race in 1:59.67. Shin ended up second in 2:13.51.

