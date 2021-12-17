ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia bars entry to seven British citizens

By Reuters
 6 days ago

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia has barred entry to seven British citizens in a retaliatory measure to Britain's earlier sanctions on the same number of Russians, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It did not named the citizens.

In August, Britain and the United States imposed sanctions on men they said were Russian intelligence operatives responsible for the last year's poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The two countries both targeted seven Russians with sanctions. read more

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
Person
Alexei Navalny
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia now has 265,000 troops near Ukraine border

Russia now has about 265,000 troops stationed within 250 miles of its border with Ukraine, according to a new assessment of troop movements by Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov. Danilov revealed the assessment of Russian military activity during a visit to the Ivano-Frankivsk region,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian rouble hits one-month high, stocks down

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to a more than one-month high in light trade on Friday but stocks nodded lower, pressured by low appetite for risks and lingering concerns about the geopolitical standoff between Moscow and the West. At 0726 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger...
MARKETS
Reuters

Former French PM Fillon joins board of Russia's Sibur

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon has joined the board of Russia's largest petrochemical producer Sibur, the company said. Large Russian corporations frequently employ former high-ranking European politicians to utilise their ties and influence. Ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is the chairman of the shareholders' committee...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Putin flunky warns Russia will put ‘gun to America’s head’ as tensions grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and suggested a “military-technical” response if his request for security guarantees is not met — while a media mouthpiece for the Kremlin warned that Russia will hold a gun to “America’s head” if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO.
POLITICS
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
Reuters

Fire at Russian COVID-19 hospital kills two -report

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A fire in the intensive care unit of a COVID-19 hospital killed two people on Friday in Russia's southern city of Astrakhan, the TASS news agency said, citing a source in the emergency rescue services. In a statement, Russia's emergencies ministry said there were casualties,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia says Europe missing out on gas with Nord Stream 2 delay

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Europe, struggling with soaring gas prices, is missing out on additional Russian supplies amid delays to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a top Russian official signalled on Friday. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said European companies that invested in the project, which is awaiting German...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan s Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan The 1.1% budget increase for the year beginning in April is the 10th consecutive defense spending increase and is in line with Japan’s pledge to the United States to strengthen its own defense capabilities to tackle increasingly challenging security issues in the region.The budget, which still needs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants camped in Belarus warehouse still hope to reach Europe

Sleeping on mattresses in a Belarusian warehouse, hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants are still clinging to the hope of a future in western Europe as the year draws to a close.The nearly 600 migrants, from countries including Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Syria, are among thousands who flew to Belarus this year and tried to cross the forested border into Poland.The European Union says Belarus encouraged them to come and then pushed them towards the border in a deliberate attempt to destabilise its eastern frontier. Belarus denies orchestrating the crisis and its veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko has said it is up...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
