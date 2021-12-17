ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Successfully Sues Woman For Selling Bootleg CD For $11

By Brian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 55-year-old German widow has reportedly been mandated to pay for court costs for both herself and Eric Clapton, after the three time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer successfully sued her over the sale of a live bootleg CD on eBay, according to German newspaper Bild (via Guitar...

