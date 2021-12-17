ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

United Way asks community to help unlock $50,000 matching gift

 6 days ago
United Way of Bucks County is calling on community members to help unlock a $50,000 matching gift this holiday season. Bucks County residents Simon and Jane Hallett are matching every gift made to the...

Veterans’ Trust Fund grant opportunities

The 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will award up to $1 million in VTF grants to nonprofit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.
To mask or not to mask: Power to decide returns to school boards

Tensions are once again rising during local school board meetings as the power to mandate masking has returned to the hands of school board directors. In September, an order by Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Alison Beam went into effect, requiring masks to be worn inside all K-12 buildings by both children and adults, regardless of vaccination status. Gov. Tom Wolf intended for the order to expire on Jan. 17, at which point it would be up to school boards to decide whether or not to keep the mask mandate.
Local organizations donate $2,000 to Lower Bucks Emergency Relief Organization

Representatives from three Bucks County organizations – Saint James Episcopal Church in Langhorne, the Emergency Relief Association in Bristol and the Rotary Club of Bensalem – recently met at the Relief Association’s Food Pantry. With the help of the Rotary Gundaker Foundation, $2,000 was delivered to the Lower Bucks Emergency Relief Association.
Bucks County Opportunity Council receives $55,025

First Lady Frances Wolf recently announced an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks serving every county of Pennsylvania. Bucks County Opportunity Council will receive $55,025. “It is critical that we turn the lessons learned throughout the pandemic into meaningful action that will make a difference in...
Several Bucks County museums receive grants

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties. Additionally, PHMC awarded more than $175,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care Grants to 34 organizations in 24 Pennsylvania counties.
Buck County New Year Job Fair set for Jan. 12

Local job seekers are invited to the Bucks County New Year Job Fair on Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble Court at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem. Hosted by RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, the career fair features a wide array of positions in various industries, including healthcare, customer service, banking, manufacturing and more.
Bucks County Audubon Society announces events

Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced several events for the month of January. Welcome the new year on Jan. 1, at 8 a.m. Meet at the Visitor Center parking lot for an easy walk to spot the birds making Honey Hollow their winter home. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars if you have them. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow. No birding experience is needed – staff will help participants get started in the world of birding. The walk lasts about 1.5 hours, but you don’t need to stay the entire time, as the group is never far from the center. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Local faith leaders, education advocates call for fair education funding

Rev. Bill Bloom, of United Christian Church of Levittown, recently addressed a group of local faith leaders and education advocates gathered at the Courthouse in Doylestown. They called on the Pennsylvania legislature to enact fair distribution of state education funding in Bucks County and across the state. In Bucks County, school funding ranges from $30,144 per student in the New Hope-Solebury school district to $14,613 per student in Bristol Borough.
