Clean energy project generates revenue for Washington and Warren Counties

By Richard Roman
 6 days ago

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) – The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) project will be a big win for Washington and Warren counties. CHPE will mean that men and women from Northern New York to New York City will have opportunities to work on a project that will lower energy costs and bring clean power to our region.

In Warren and Washington counties, the project is estimated to bring $269 million in taxes over the first 30 years of the project. Resources officials say that can be used to fund local governments or for new community investments. CHPE will create 1,400 direct high-paying jobs, totaling about $400 million in wages and benefits that can support communities and working families.

According to CDHE the project will deliver a massive amount of clean, renewable, and reliable hydropower which will benefit every New Yorker with cleaner air, municipal tax revenues, lower wholesale electricity costs, and create jobs. A huge economic boost to 73 municipalities and 59 school districts throughout the Empire State with an increase in incremental tax revenue of $1.4 billion over the next 25 years.

CHPE engineers have developed an innovative plan to bury the transmission lines for the entire length of the project. This approach preserves the North Country’s scenic landscape and honors what makes places like Washington and Warren counties so special. Even better, once the project is buried, CHPE will use no roads and require no municipal services.

Project developers have established a $117 million environmental trust to aid local environmental projects to protect many of New York’s vital water bodies, including Lake Champlain and the Hudson River. CHPE recently submitted an accelerated schedule of release of these funds making available $15 million during construction.

One of the most important ways the project will benefit New Yorkers is by helping the state reach its ambitious and laudable goal of deriving 70% of its electricity from renewable sources like hydro, wind, and solar by 2030. CPHE says this project alone will reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions- equivalent to removing at least half a million cars from the roads.

NEWS10 ABC

City of Albany struggling to keep employees

Over the past six months, the City of Albany has lost 120 employees. A letter signed by many department heads was sent to the Albany Common Council, asking them to consider salary increases for current employees, as well as new hires, to help prevent them from leaving.
ALBANY, NY
