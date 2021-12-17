Enabling Apple GPU just gives a black screen (Monterey 12.1 host, Monterey 12.1 guest)

My co-worker had developed a script that will take the read and write rates of each VMDK on a VM at a given interval and compile it into a csv file. This script only works from the time you run it FORWARD. i know these stats, at least by default are only realtime and from the webclient i am unable to get historical information. We apply throughput limits on each vmdk based on capacity and storage tier. in order to give clients the best sizing recommendations the historical data would be very useful. Is this something that can be achieved via powerCLI or maybe by adjusting statistical levels in Vsphere, or do you need somewhere to have the data dumped like we had when we had VREALIZE?

