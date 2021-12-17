ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Hewitt pushes back on Ohio GOP Senate candidate's election fraud claims

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v22sG_0dPktUjc00

Conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt pushed back on Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel’s (R) claims of election fraud during an interview Friday.

Mandel claimed on the “The Hugh Hewitt Show” that former President Trump won the 2020 election and voter fraud caused President Biden to win.

Mandel told Hewitt he believes there was fraud in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia and that more audits and investigations need to be done on the matter.

Hewitt was quick to press Mandel over the claims.

“But Josh, let me, let me, now I am going to push back, because you’re a friend, and you’ve been on this show for many, many years. If you set up a precedent of enough people complain about election, we will have an audit wherever people complain in the absence of evidence between the election and the certification,” Hewitt said.

“Every election in every state for every office will be called into question, and no one will ever believe, it’s a profoundly delegitimizing and destabilizing proposition you’re putting forward. Are you aware of how destabilizing and delegitimizing it is?” he added.

Mandel said he isn’t calling for everywhere to be investigated but rather in states where Biden won where he claims there was “nefarious activity.”

Mandel particularly focused on claims of voter fraud in Arizona, which did an audit of the election and found no evidence of election fraud.

The Associated Press earlier this week released a months-long analysis of the 2020 election results that found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud in six battleground states, including Arizona.

"The cases could not throw the outcome into question even if all the potentially fraudulent votes were for Biden, which they were not, and even if those ballots were actually counted, which in most cases they were not," according to the news agency.

Biden received more than 7 million more votes than Trump in the 2020 election, but neither that, nor the fact that Trump and his allies have lost numerous court challenges to the results, has prevented the former president from refusing to concede the race.

Hewitt compared Mandel’s claims to some Democrats back in 2000 who said the election of President George W. Bush wasn’t legitimate.

“Did you, did you think when Democrats said Bush was selected, not elected, that it was legit? I didn’t. I thought it was profoundly disruptive of American democracy,” he said.

Mandel claimed it was not the same since a full investigation was done of the 2000 election, saying he’s heard too many stories to believe the 2020 election wasn’t rigged.

“I do not believe he won. I think Trump won,” Mandel said.

Mandel, Ohio's state treasurer, is competing in a crowded primary field to fill the Senate seat that will be left vacant by retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R). Other candidates vying for the Republican nomination include author J.D. Vance and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

Senate Democrats push GOP to end blockade of Biden nominees

President Joe Biden unveiled two more ambassador nominees Wednesday, as the White House and Democrats warned that maneuvering by some Senate Republicans to block all but a small fraction of diplomatic and other national security appointees is doing serious harm to U.S. efforts around the globe. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Ohio Senate#Gop Senate#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WBAY Green Bay

Key Senate Republican wants end to GOP-led election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Republican who leads the Senate Elections Committee says the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election is riling up people who don’t understand elections and it needs to end. State Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Lake Hallie, says the investigation led by former state Supreme...
MADISON, WI
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia’s David Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim

Days after announcing his candidacy for governor, Republican David Perdue further embraced debunked claims of electoral fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential race by joining a lawsuit seeking to prove he and former President Donald Trump were cheated out of election victories. The suit claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County, the […] The post Georgia’s David Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

420K+
Followers
50K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy