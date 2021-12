Remember when the go-to reference when you were making a joke about financial finagling was Brazil? Then it became the Caymans. The point is that all the places you stashed your money were lovely, wind-kissed tropical locales where it would be undeniably pleasant to go and visit it from time to time. Now, as our good friends who are combing through the Pandora Papers inform us via the good offices of the Washington Post, if you want to drop in on your cash, you might want to pack your skis and a good pair of boots. You won’t need a passport, though.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO