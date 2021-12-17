ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CDC endorses schools' coronavirus 'test-to-stay' policies

By MIKE STOBBE
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383sUx_0dPkr7ye00
Virus Outbreak-School Guidance FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 coronavirus test pop up on Wall Street in New York on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. U.S. health officials are endorsing ‘test-to-stay’ policies that will allow close contacts of infected students to remain in classrooms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Dec. 17, decided to more firmly embrace the approach, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when schools switched to test-to-stay. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) (Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to more firmly embrace the approach, already used by many school districts, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when using the approach.

“Test-to-stay is an encouraging public health practice to help keep our children in school,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

CDC's official guidance for schools has been that when someone in a school tests positive for COVID-19 infection, those who were deemed to be in close contact should stay out of school, in home quarantine, for 10 days.

With the announcement Friday, the CDC is saying both test-to-stay programs and quarantining approaches are both equally good options for schools.

Hundreds of schools have adopted test-to-stay policies, and several states have funded statewide test-to-stay policies to prevent students from spending long stretches away from school.

Previously, the CDC said there is promise in the approach, as long as other measures such as masking for both teachers and students were followed.

CDC has been working with some school districts to evaluate the programs, and the agency released two studies that indicated they worked well.

One was in suburban Lake County, Illinois, just north of Chicago, which adopted a program in August. Close contacts were allowed to stay in school provided both the infected person and close contact were masked when an exposure might have happened, the close contact had no symptoms, and the close contact was tested one, three, five and seven days after exposure to the infected person.

Infections developed in only 16 of the more than 1,000 close contacts who were tracked, a transmission rate of about 1.5%. Health officials deemed it a successful approach that allowed many students to stay in school.

Similar results were reported in a similar study that looked at what happened this fall in schools in Los Angeles County, California. Researchers counted 7,511 student close contacts in schools that tried the strategy, and the secondary infection rate was 0.7%.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
New York Post

CDC introduces new ‘test to stay’ approach in schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 can remain in school if they undergo testing — as three New York City schools closed in one day. The “test to stay” approach allows kids who aren’t jabbed and have been in “close...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ap
countynewsonline.org

Districts embrace test-to-stay policies as CDC explores effectiveness

Schools are increasingly implementing test-to-stay policies as a COVID-19 mitigation strategy, said Leah Perkinson, manager of pandemics at the Rockefeller Foundation. Perkinson is leading the foundation’s efforts to create a national COVID-19 testing program in K-12 schools and is currently working with about 30,000 schools in the foundation’s Learning Network across 26 states and Washington, D.C.
EDUCATION
Princeton Daily Clarion

CDC Supports 'Test-to-Stay' Strategy for Schools

FRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 can remain in the classroom as long as they're regularly tested for the virus at school, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
EDUCATION
NewsChannel 36

'Test-to-stay' works to keep students in school safely, CDC director says

"Test-to-stay is an encouraging public health practice to keep our children in school," Walensky said Friday during a virtual White House briefing. When a Covid-19 case is identified in a school, a test-to-stay strategy uses regular testing instead of quarantining everyone who's come into contact with that person, offering some relief for parents who have been overwhelmed with remote schooling during the pandemic. If the contacts don't have symptoms and test negative for Covid-19 at least twice in a seven-day period, they can continue in-person learning, according to the CDC. If they test positive, they must isolate.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KATC News

Governor extends health emergency, thanks to Omicron

Gov. John Bel Edwards today extended Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency order related to COVID-19, including a provision allowing all state government agencies to require mask wearing, given the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States and Louisiana according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

NEW YORK — (AP) — Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. Those workers now will be allowed to come...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Coronavirus: Universal Orlando reinstates indoor mask rule

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando announced that it is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Friday as COVID-19 cases are increasing in Florida due to the omicron variant. In a statement, the Central Florida theme park said masks will be required at all indoor public locations and at all attractions...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
42K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy