ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Canada to require negative tests again for all travelers

WHEC TV-10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're hoping to travel into Canada, you're going to have to provide proof of a negative COVID test once again starting next week. The Canadian government announced it will bring back the pre-arrival...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
Complex

Canada Warns Against Non-Essential Travel Again as Omicron Spreads

If you don’t have to travel internationally, don’t. This is the latest direction from the Government of Canada as cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, continue to rise globally. The announcement, which was made at a press conference on Dec. 15, couldn’t come at a worse time. The busiest travel days of the year are always in December and many Canadians have already booked flights to visit family abroad or relax on a sunny all-inclusive vacation.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Travel Advisory#Whec#Covid#Ctv#Canadians#Americans#Omicron#Https T Co Pihzky1zyr#Phac
TravelPulse

Canada Reinstates PCR Requirement For Short Trips, Encourages Travellers To Cancel

Effective December 21, Canada will reinstate the PCR test requirement for return to the country after any trip of any duration. Canadians will no longer be able to travel to the United States for 72 hours or less without a test requirement on return. In another change, PCR tests must be taken outside of Canada prior to return.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

Greece Announces New Testing Requirements For All Visitors

If your holiday or winter travel plans involve going to Greece, the country’s Health Ministry just made an important change to Greece’s entry requirements which may impact your itinerary. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, December 19, all travelers to Greece will be required to present proof of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbfo.org

Canada brings back negative COVID test to enter the country

Canada is bringing back a requirement for everyone entering the country to have a pre-arrival negative molecular test for COVID-19. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that requirement will return as of Tuesday, which is only about a month since Canada waived the need for a test for those taking short cross-border trips. Duclos adds those pre-arrival tests must be taken outside of Canada, which is a new rule.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
kpug1170.com

Canada reintroduces COVID PCR test entry requirement

Canada’s government has announced they are reintroducing the requirement of pre-arrival COVID PCR tests for all travelers coming back into the country. The travel restriction will go into effect starting on Tuesday, December 21st, and will apply to everyone regardless of how long they’ve been out of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
brooklynvegan.com

City Winery requiring negative COVID test & proof of vaccine to attend

With COVID cases on the rise in NYC as Omicron surges, City Winery has implemented new mitigation measures at its NYC location, beginning Sunday, December 19. In addition to proof of vaccination, attendees of their concert venues and restaurant will be required to show a negative COVID test for entry -- either a PCR test from within the previous 24 hours, or a rapid test taken within 6 hours of the event. They'll also have a limited number of rapid tests on site for people to use, and masks will be required at all times except when actively eating or drinking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

NEWS: Universal Hollywood Updates Vaccination and Negative COVID-19 Test Requirements

According to Universal Studios Hollywood’s website, they will now require that all guests ages 5 and up provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (if taking an antigen test) or 48 hours (if taking a PCR test) of their visit. COVID-19 self-tests will not be accepted and those 18 and older will also need to show photo ID.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

Switzerland relaxes travel testing requirements from today

As countries across Europe step up travel restrictions in response to the threat of the omicron variant, Switzerland is relaxing its testing requirements for inbound travellers.From today, 20 December, fully vaccinated arrivals – who must present a negative Covid test to enter the country – are permitted to use a cheaper, quicker rapid antigen test instead of a PCR.Both test types are now accepted for entry after Switzerland’s Federal Council agreed to expand the testing protocol.Prior to this, only PCR tests were accepted; children under the age of 16 remain exempt from testing requirements.While PCR tests can be taken anytime...
TRAVEL
CBS Minnesota

Changing Holiday Travel Plans Not As Easy As It Was Last Year, Experts Warn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of big cities’ plans for New Year’s Eve are in flux, and all of the COVID-related cancellations are causing concern for travelers. If you’re flying and want to change or cancel a flight things are more complicated now compared to last year. Before had a lot of flexibility. Now, it really depends on what kind of ticket you bought, according to Kyle Potter from Thrifty Traveller. “Let’s say you’re getting ready to go for Christmas or a pre new years trip if you are flying on Delta or United adn you booked the cheapset basci economy fair you...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy