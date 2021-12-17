Canada to require negative tests again for all travelers

As countries across Europe step up travel restrictions in response to the threat of the omicron variant, Switzerland is relaxing its testing requirements for inbound travellers.From today, 20 December, fully vaccinated arrivals – who must present a negative Covid test to enter the country – are permitted to use a cheaper, quicker rapid antigen test instead of a PCR.Both test types are now accepted for entry after Switzerland’s Federal Council agreed to expand the testing protocol.Prior to this, only PCR tests were accepted; children under the age of 16 remain exempt from testing requirements.While PCR tests can be taken anytime...
