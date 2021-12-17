ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jeff Garlin leaving ABC sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’ after accusations of misconduct on set

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
Actor Jeff Garlin will not return to ABC’s comedy “The Goldbergs” following an human-resources investigation for on-set behavior, according to several media sources.

According to Variety, two sources close to the production confirmed that it was a mutual decision that Garlin would not return to the show.

Garlin played the family patriarch Murray Goldberg in the series, which premiered in 2013. The comedy follows the life of a family in 1980s’ Philadelphia based on the life of Adam F. Goldberg, the show’s creator.

Murray Goldberg is often seen sitting in his living room in his underwear, watching TV.

Garlin had recently addressed allegations of misconduct in an interview with Vanity Fair. He acknowledged that an HR investigation into his on-set behavior had been ongoing for the past three years but dismissed a rumor that he had been fired from the show.

“Well, to be honest with you, there is no story,” Garlin said in the interview.

“We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

Deadline Hollywood tweeted that the show used Garlin’s body double to film the show’s final season scenes.

Garlin also stars as Jeff Greene, Larry David’s friend and manager, on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

