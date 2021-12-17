ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

By Stephen Kallao, John Myers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish: She's kind of a big deal right now. Her debut album won her six Grammys, sweeping the major categories. She's up for seven more at the 2022 Grammys. She's sold millions of records,...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Made Her “SNL” Hosting Debut

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 11 to do double duty as both host and musical guest, and she brought her A-game to both roles. Billie, who first appeared on the show as musical guest in 2019, opened with a monologue about her appearance and signature style, with her new brunette hair color in full view. She wore a flouncy, oversized white holiday dress with red piping, calling her look "Mrs. Claus going to the club." Of her overall style, she added, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish’s SNL Promos With A Returning Kate McKinnon

Billie Eilish is pulling double duty on this weekend’s SNL as host and musical guest. The requisite promos for the episode are out, and they feature Eilish cutting it up with Kate McKinnon, who has returned to the show after stepping away this fall to film Peacock’s Joe Exotic series. McKinnon is the longest tenured female cast member on the show — she started in 2012, when Eilish was 10 — and this season is widely rumored to be her last. The two women have pulled off a rare feat here: Their SNL promos range from “not bad” to “actually funny.” Check them out below.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Is Currently Working on Her Third Album

Billie Eilish is working on her third studio album just a few months after she released Happier Than Ever in July. Her brother-slash-producer, Finneas, revealed the exciting news during the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “We’re really excited to start working on it,” he said. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”
MUSIC
dexerto.com

SNL TikTok skit with Billie Eilish mocks viral trends

Saturday Night Live, once again, took some shots at TikTok using a pretty hilarious sketch involving Billie Eilish and the endless scrolling through the For You Page. Over the last few years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps, with many users making it a part of their daily routine to scroll the For You Page for a decent chunk of time.
TV SHOWS
Paste Magazine

Watch Billie Eilish's SNL Monologue, Sketches

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live—the only host this season to undertake both roles. In the performance portion of the night, Eilish dazzled with “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy.”. The pop artist also starred in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Grammy Awards#Songwriting#The World Cafe
KTVB

Billie Eilish Rocks Newly Dark Hair in 'SNL' Promos

Billie Eilish will unveil her new hairdo in front of a national TV audience when she serves as host and musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live. The 19-year-old pop star appeared alongside SNL star Kate McKinnon in a promo for the upcoming show, which also marks McKinnon's return for the first time this season after stepping away to film her Peacock series, Joe Exotic.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Sings About Getting Weird With Santa Claus

Billie Eilish delivered a Christmas song about getting weird with Santa Claus on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured the Happier Than Ever singer as both host and musical guest. In the tradition of yuletide classics like “Santa Baby” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Eilish...
MUSIC
Vulture

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon Star in SNL’s Creepiest Christmas Ad

Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw the return of Kate McKinnon and the debut of host Billie Eilish, with the show utilizing both performers brilliantly in a chilling pre-taped sketch called “Lonely Christmas Ad.” The short introduces us to a sensitive teen (Eilish) who invites her lonely elderly neighbor (McKinnon) across the way to Christmas dinner, the two communicating via notepads à la Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video. But things take a creepy turn as the elderly woman reveals increasingly alarming details about her life, culminating in several escalating twists too perfect to spoil. Though Mikey Day makes a memorable appearance, this sketch is essentially a two-hander for McKinnon and Eilish, who does her best comedic work of the night here. Watch the full sketch above.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
NYS Music

Billie Eilish Is Happier Than Ever On SNL Double Duty

Billie Eilish returned to Saturday Night Live, this time as both host and musical guest. She previously played the stage in September 2019, where she performed her breakout hit, “Bad Guy.” Last night’s hosting debut makes her the first SNL host to be born in the 21st century.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Billie Eilish and Finneas have already started writing her third album

Billie Eilish fans received some major news today after brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell spilled that the duo were already working on her third album. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Finneas said he and Eilish were “really excited to start working on” the latter’s third album.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish ‘SNL’ Skits And Performances Ranked

Billie Eilish both hosted and was the musical guest for this weekend’s (December 11) Saturday Night Live episode. The soon-to-be 20-year-old took a shot at comedy, while serenading the audience. Take a look at how her skits ranked below.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Billie Eilish Delivers Sultry Acoustic Performance of ‘Billie Bossa Nova’: Watch

Billie Eilish unveiled an acoustic performance of her song “Billie Bossa Nova” on Monday (Dec. 20). In the clip, the newly brunette superstar is joined by her elder brother/producer FINNEAS as she runs through the bossa nova-infused cut. “I’m not sentimental/ But there’s somethin’ ’bout the way you look tonight/ That makes me wanna take a picture/ Make a movie with you that we’d have to hide/ You better lock your phone/ And look at me when you’re alone/ Won’t take a lot to get you goin’/ I’m sorry if it’s torture though/ I know, I know,” she croons over FINNEAS’ acoustic guitar and smooth backing vocals.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish Host And Perform On Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosting for the first time and performing for the second. Performance-wise, she did two tracks from her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, the title track and “Male Fantasy,” which just got an Eilish-directed music video last week. For one of her performances, she was introduced by her parents; her brother Finneas O’Connell also performed alongside her.
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Billie Eilish And Neil Young To Be Interviewed by Howard Stern

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian, interviewer, and radio host Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced a busy slate of guests for his final week of live broadcasts for 2021, including Billie Eilish and her brother, and collaborator FINNEAS, and Neil Young. The broadcasts will start airing on Monday, December 13th...
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Billie Eilish Pull Double Duty as SNL Host and Musical Guest

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live last night, marking her first time hosting and the second time as the show’s musical guest. She was joined by her brother Finneas for performances of “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy. As Eilish noted, her appearance marked her last days as a teen, or as she quipped, “middle-aged” in internet years.
MUSIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy