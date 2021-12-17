ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will host the next Scripps National Spelling Bee? L-E-V-A-R

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Actor LeVar Burton's status as a champion for literacy is not in jeopardy: He's just been named as the next host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Burton is the former longtime host and executive producer of PBS' iconic Reading Rainbow and a beloved actor from the television series Star Trek:...

