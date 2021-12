Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. Recently we all came together as Kansas Farm Bureau members at the 103rd annual meeting. This annual meeting was especially memorable because we could not be together in person last year. There is something special when farmers and ranchers from all parts of Kansas come together, and our time apart made it even better.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO