ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cate Blanchett to receive honorary Cesar Award in February

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Pqem_0dPkmw0N00

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Cate Blanchett will be honored at the 2022 César Awards.

The Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques announced in a press release Friday that Blanchett, 52, will receive an honorary César Award in February.

Blanchett will be fêted at the French awards show Feb. 25, 2022, at the Olympia in Paris. The ceremony will broadcast on Canal+.

Blanchett is an Academy Award-winning Australian actress and producer known for such films as Elizabeth, The Aviator, Blue Jasmine, Carol and the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

In recent years, Blanchett played Hela in Thor: Ragnarok and starred in Ocean's 8 and Where's You Go, Bernadette.

Blanchett will star with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the upcoming film Don't Look Up, which starts streaming Dec. 24 on Netflix.

In addition, Blanchett will star in Guillermo del Toro's new film Nightmare Alley, based on the William Lindsay Gresham novel, and in Todd Field's upcoming movie TÁR.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
nonpareilonline.com

REVIEW: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett go down the right 'Nightmare Alley'

We already know Guillermo del Toro revels in a world filled with odd creatures and even odder people. Now, in “Nightmare Alley,” he celebrates them in a carnival sideshow. There, freaks and geeks draw the attention of everyone — even Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a man with a questionable past. When the mysterious drifter finds the traveling odd“I”torium, it’s as if he has embraced a home.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Cate Blanchett chosen as the 2022 César d'Honneur winner

Cate Blanchett will receive a a lifetime achievement award from the French Film Academy. The 52-year-old actress has been chosen as the 2022 César d'Honneur winner, and will receive the prize in Paris on Friday, February 25 as part of the 47th César ceremony. The academy said in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Todd Field
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
theplaylist.net

Guillermo Del Toro Found ‘Nightmare Alley’s’ Godzilla In Cate Blanchett [Interview]

Guillermo Del Toro is not as prolific as some of his peers when it comes to feature films, but it’s still somewhat surprising it’s taken this long for him to work with Cate Blanchett. They both had their breakthrough moments in the mid-to-late-1990s and Blanchett could have easily stepped into the worlds of any “Hellboy” movie, “The Shape of Water,” or “Crimson Peak” without a second glance. Thankfully, the pair have finally collaborated in Del Toro’s latest epic, “Nightmare Alley,” and the result is, well, electric.
MOVIES
Deadline

Notes On The Season: Cate Blanchett On The Relevance Of ‘Nightmare Alley’ And ‘Don’t Look Up’; Plus ‘Spider-Man’ For Best Picture Oscar?

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. ‘Tis the season … for handing out nominations (and yes, even some awards). This week we had long lists of nominees from Critics Choice, Indie Spirits, and even the Golden Globes despite their woes and lack of a televised show to really heat things up. On Tuesday things get really interesting when the Academy releases its much-awaited shortlists for various crafts as well as for Documentary, Animated and International features and shorts. Still, it is not quite business as usual. Those shortlists had to be compiled without the usual screenings at the Academy’s Samuel...
MOVIES
Deadline

Isabelle Huppert To Receive Honorary Golden Bear At Berlin Film Festival

French actress Isabelle Huppert will be the recipient of an honorary Golden Bear at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. As announced yesterday, the festival will premiere Huppert’s latest movie, About Joan, as a Berlinale Special Gala this year. The screening will be held in conjunction with the fest’s award ceremony on February 15, 2022, when Huppert will receive her prize.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Sar Awards#Academy Award#Sar#Cesar Award#French#Productrice#Acad Mie Des Arts Et#Australian#T R
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Jennifer Lawrence describes ‘hell’ of working with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has described the ‘hell’ of working with a-list co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via the New York Post), Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove me crazy” while filming a scene in a car together.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
238K+
Followers
46K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy