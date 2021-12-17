Cate Blanchett to receive honorary Cesar Award in February

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Cate Blanchett will be honored at the 2022 César Awards.

The Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques announced in a press release Friday that Blanchett, 52, will receive an honorary César Award in February.

Blanchett will be fêted at the French awards show Feb. 25, 2022, at the Olympia in Paris. The ceremony will broadcast on Canal+.

Blanchett is an Academy Award-winning Australian actress and producer known for such films as Elizabeth, The Aviator, Blue Jasmine, Carol and the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

In recent years, Blanchett played Hela in Thor: Ragnarok and starred in Ocean's 8 and Where's You Go, Bernadette.

Blanchett will star with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the upcoming film Don't Look Up, which starts streaming Dec. 24 on Netflix.

In addition, Blanchett will star in Guillermo del Toro's new film Nightmare Alley, based on the William Lindsay Gresham novel, and in Todd Field's upcoming movie TÁR.