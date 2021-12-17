BBB Scam Alert: Don’t Fall for Fake Streaming Service Activation Prompts

No, the “streaming wars” shouldn’t mean war on your budget. Here’s a look at how to save while still getting all your favorite shows. With the countless streaming services out there today (all of which seem to offer a different one of our favorite shows) it can be hard not to want to tack on that extra $9 a month for that little bit of entertainment, especially when it’s less than the cost of dinner… But the problem is, those little incremental charges add up, quickly. Consumers are paying an average of $47 a month on streaming services (a 24% rise since COVID hit) according to a new J.D. Power survey. And no, you might not be going out to the movies as often as you were, but can you really afford an extra nearly $50 a month on something that you might only watch once? Thankfully, there are ways to lower your bill while still being able to watch Grey’s Anatomy on repeat, we promise. Here’s a look at how we can consolidate our streaming spending once and for all.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO