Rail industry responds to 3·8% fare increase

The new year could see further increases to energy bills, providers have warned.Several providers including Good Energy, EDF and the trade body Energy UK, told the Financial Times that the government must intervene as a matter of urgency.The warning comes as the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500 per cent in less than a year.The chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.Ms Pinchbeck told the Financial Times: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the chancellor knows...
