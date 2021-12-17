ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail industry responds to 3·8% fare increase

Railway Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK: The government has confirmed that regulated rail fares in England...

www.railwaygazette.com

The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Price rises that overwhelmed energy suppliers to hit consumers in 2022

Soaring gas prices consigned a string of energy suppliers to the graveyard in 2021, and will lead to runaway household bills next year as the sector continues to struggle.Energy suppliers had been paying 54p per therm of gas at the beginning of the year. By September, that had reached more than £3 and peaked even further to £4.50 just before Christmas.It was an unprecedented spike caused by something of a perfect storm on global markets.Firstly, last winter was unusually cold in the northern hemisphere. Gas is still a key fuel in heating homes and businesses in much of the world,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Isolation rule change welcomed by rail industry

Shortening the Covid self-isolation period in England has been welcomed by the rail industry, which is struggling with staff sickness. The move should help reduce the current high rate of train cancellations, said the Rail Delivery Group. Other business groups also hailed the change, which cuts self-isolation from 10 days...
TRAFFIC
KYTV

The travel industry reports a dramatic increase in customers compared to 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Millions will travel for the Christmas holiday to visit friends and family. According to AAA, total year-end travel is expected to see a 34% increase compared to 2020. Airlines will see the biggest increase in customers with a 184% change since 2020. The pandemic kept many from leaving their homes in 2020, but with restrictions lifted and eased mandates more will hit the road this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Independent

Rail fares in Scotland to rise by 3.8% from next month, passengers told

Rail fares across Scotland are to rise by almost 4% next month – with the transport minister insisting the price increase was essential although it would be “unwelcome” for passengers. From January 24 regulated fares at both peak and off-peak times will increase by 3.8%, it was...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UK rail fares to see 3.8% inflation-linked rise in March

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Many British rail fares will rise by 3.8% from March, the government announced on Friday, reflecting a broader increase in the cost of living as inflation heads towards a 30-year high. Price increases for around 40% of British rail fares are set by the government,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail fares to rise at fastest pace for nine years

Regulated rail fares in England will rise by 3.8% from March, in the biggest increase for nine years. These regulated prices make up about half of fares and include season tickets on most commuter routes. Increases are normally implemented on the first working day of every year, but have been...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail fares to rise by 3.8% next year amid cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of hitting hard-pressed families with “brutal” train ticket price hikes after announcing that rail fares will rise by 3.8 per cent from March 2022.The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed on Friday that rail companies will be allowed to raise prices, despite Britain’s mounting cost of living crisis.The steepest increase since 2013 comes as the cost of fuel, clothing and food continues to soar, with changes to the energy price cap expected to increase gas and electricity bills in April.Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said capping rail fares in line with inflation by tying it to the Retail Price...
TRAFFIC
theiet.org

‘Brutal’ rail fare price hikes mooted by government

Transport secretary Grant Shapps refused to rule out increasing rail fares by 3.8 per cent in January when challenged by Labour in the Commons today. Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said such a “hike” would be “brutal”. The Labour MP said: “Ahead of a tough Christmas, people across this country are paying the price of Tory inflation.”
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Transport Secretary refuses to rule out 3.8% rail fare rise

Labour MP Louise Haigh said such an increase would be ‘brutal’ with people already facing ‘a tough Christmas’. The Transport Secretary did not rule out increasing rail fares by 3.8% when challenged by Labour in the Commons. Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said such a “hike”...
TRAFFIC
Columbian

Industrial production increases 0.5 percent in November

WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production increased 0.5 percent in November as output at the nation’s factories reached the highest level since January 2019. The November gain followed an even larger 1.7 percent increase in October, a rebound from a 1 percent decline in September, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.
INDUSTRY
tucsonpost.com

China injects momentum into rail transportation industry

CHANGSHA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Cutting-edge Chinese technologies have attracted enterprises from the United States, Germany, France and other countries at an international expo held in Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. The core technologies developed by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd. allow trains to automatically identify and diagnose technical...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Battery-powered trains: New Kirkby station to see 'a rail industry first'

Plans for a new railway station which, in "a rail industry first", will see trains run on battery power on its track have been been approved. The station at Headbolt Lane in Northwood, Kirkby will see trains between it and the town run "without the need for electrification", Knowsley Council planning committee was told.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Energy bills to rise even higher as suppliers warn of ‘nationwide crisis’

The new year could see further increases to energy bills, providers have warned.Several providers including Good Energy, EDF and the trade body Energy UK, told the Financial Times that the government must intervene as a matter of urgency.The warning comes as the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500 per cent in less than a year.The chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.Ms Pinchbeck told the Financial Times: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the chancellor knows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Christmas UK travel news – live: Rail strikes and staff sickness creates chaos for trains and airports

Festive travellers are facing disruption to Christmas getaway plans as a combination of industrial action and Omicron staff sickness has led to air and rail delays.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike by its members who are train managers and senior conductors at CrossCountry is being “solidly supported in all depots”.The action means CrossCountry, which runs trains from Scotland and northern England via the Midlands to South Wales and southern England, is running a heavily reduced service on Christmas Eve.The cancellation of train services by operators across Britain due to pandemic-related staff shortages also continues, with...
TRAFFIC
theregistrysf.com

Report: Increased Office Vacancies Allow for Industrial Conversions as Demand in Sector Heightens

While office vacancies remain high, demand for industrial product across the nation only continues to intensify. Despite the challenges this has caused for both sectors, many investors have taken the office vacancies as an opportunity to fill the need for additional industrial product. According to an industrial insight report from Newmark, some of the nation’s largest industrial markets are seeing high levels of conversion projects.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

