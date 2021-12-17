Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice for third straight day ahead of clash with Packers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Friday was Jackson's third consecutive missed practice and it was reported on Thursday that he was expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday. The speedster suffered a sprained right ankle in the team's loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

Jackson played just 10 offensive snaps against Cleveland, finishing 4-for-4 with 17 passing yards, while rushing twice for five yards.

Huntley has played in four games this season and made a start in place of an under the weather Jackson in Week 11. For the year, Huntley has gone 58-for-85 for 528 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, while rushing 16 times for 95 yards.

Having lost two in a row, the 8-5 Ravens now hold just a one-game lead in the AFC North over the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals heading into the weekend.