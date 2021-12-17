ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice for third straight day ahead of clash with Packers

By Victor Barbosa
 6 days ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Friday was Jackson's third consecutive missed practice and it was reported on Thursday that he was expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday. The speedster suffered a sprained right ankle in the team's loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

Jackson played just 10 offensive snaps against Cleveland, finishing 4-for-4 with 17 passing yards, while rushing twice for five yards.

Huntley has played in four games this season and made a start in place of an under the weather Jackson in Week 11. For the year, Huntley has gone 58-for-85 for 528 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, while rushing 16 times for 95 yards.

Having lost two in a row, the 8-5 Ravens now hold just a one-game lead in the AFC North over the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals heading into the weekend.

The Spun

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress...
NFL
