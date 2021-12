MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that the state’s General Fund recorded the largest positive balance in Wisconsin state history at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Last year, the governor announced that for the first time since the state began publishing its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) in 1990 the state’s General Fund was no longer running a deficit. The report released today shows the state has a GAAP positive balance for the second consecutive year in a row. The positive balance increased from $6.7 million at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year to a record high of $1.18 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO