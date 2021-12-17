ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Groups Rally Outside Daley Plaza For Immigration Provision To Social Spending Bill

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Democrats face another blow as the senate parliamentarian has advised against including an immigration provision in the social spending bill. It would have allowed undocumented...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

House progressives beg Biden to enact parts of $2T spending bill

The leader of a group of 95 left-wing House Democrats called on President Biden Wednesday to take executive action implementing portions of the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act. The statement from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) came three days after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he could not support the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

In a letter to Democratic colleagues Monday, Schumer, of New York, said the Senate would vote in early January on a new version of President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill, as well as voting rights legislation deemed essential by many Democrats in advance of the midterm elections.  The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sand Hills Express

Senate Democrats meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party’s ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin’s opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The consensus, flashpoints in Biden social spending bill

The search is on among Congressional Democrats for a way to revive the Build Back Better legislative agenda after Sen. Joe Manchin’s blow to the bill as it stood. Given total Republican opposition, Democrats will have to decide what parts of the plan to scrap. Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington state is chair of the moderate "New Democrat Coalition" in the House, and joins Judy Woodruff with more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Social Spending#Democrats#Daley#Cbs#Senate
Axios

Parliamentarian rejects Dems' immigration provisions for 3rd time

Senate Democrats got another "no" from the parliamentarian on Thursday for their latest plan to provide protections for undocumented immigrants in the $1.75 trillion "human" infrastructure bill, the Wall Street Journal first reported. Why it matters: Democrats have promised to pursue immigration reform through the legislation that's also focused on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Democrats’ social spending bill falters ahead of year-end deadline

WASHINGTON — Democrats’ hopes of pushing their social spending and climate bill through the Senate by Christmas are faltering amid intraparty division, a potentially significant setback for President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., had set Christmas as his deadline to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

Biden says stalled spending bill provision would reduce mass shootings

President Biden on Tuesday called for passage of his stalled multitrillion-dollar social spending bill in a video message marking the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — highlighting a relatively obscure provision in the bill that he said would prevent additional mass shootings. Biden has taken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
x1071.com

Immigration advocates rally outside Democratic Party offices in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Immigration advocates are asking Democratic lawmakers to bring the topic of immigration home for the holidays. The Senate is poised to vote on the Build Back Better reconciliation bill this week, which includes, among other items, reforms related to immigration. Advocates and elected officials rallied outside...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOXBusiness

Biden, Manchin hold 'constructive' phone call on social spending bill

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pledged to continue negotiations following what both sides described as a productive phone call regarding the sweeping Democrat-backed social spending bill, according to statements from Manchin and the White House Monday. Biden and Manchin held a phone call as Democratic leaders push for...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy