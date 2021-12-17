ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics To Be Without Horford, G. Williams vs. NBA-Best Warriors

By Mark Paulette
 6 days ago
As is the case for many teams throughout professional sports at the moment, the Celtics will be without a couple key contributors for tonight's game vs. Golden State due to COVID-19. Al Horford and Grant Williams were placed in the NBA's health...

