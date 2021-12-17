ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Your Credit Card Debt Can Get in the Way of Your Retirement Savings

By Annie Nova, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the millions of Americans with credit card debt, saving enough for retirement can be a challenge. Working Americans rank credit card debt as one of the top challenges to their ability to save for retirement. That's the finding in a new survey conducted over the summer by Goldman...

