20 photos that show how the White House and the royal family decorate for the holidays

By Talia Lakritz
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYWYO_0dPkgH2g00
Christmas trees at the White House (left) and Windsor Castle.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images ; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

  • The White House in Washington, DC, and Windsor Castle in the UK are decked out for the holidays.
  • The White House's decor theme "Gifts from the Heart" honors frontline workers and past presidents.
  • Windsor Castle features a display of costumes from Queen Elizabeth's teenage Christmas pantomimes.
The theme of this year's White House Christmas decorations, chosen by first lady Dr. Jill Biden, is "Gifts from the Heart."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlpeC_0dPkgH2g00
The East Wing entrance of the White House.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The theme of the White House Christmas decorations is chosen by the first lady every year .

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wrote that "Gifts from the Heart" such as faith, family, friendship, and unity "tie together the heart strings of our lives."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nT6a_0dPkgH2g00
A Marine White House military social aide stands at attention in a hallway of the White House.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

"The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace. These are the gifts that tie together the heart strings of our lives. These are the Gifts from the Heart," President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wrote in a welcome letter at the beginning of the commemorative 2021 White House Holiday Guide .

Over 6,000 feet of ribbon, 300 candles, 10,000 ornaments, and 78,750 holiday lights were used to decorate the White House.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m506X_0dPkgH2g00
A Christmas tree in the Red Room of the White House.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

There are also a total of 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House.

The official White House Christmas tree is on display in the Blue Room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0kuU_0dPkgH2g00
The official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The tree is decorated with doves carrying a banner with the names of every US state and territory.

In the East Colonnade, glowing stars and dove cutouts hang amid blue window decorations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGtFi_0dPkgH2g00
Decorations in the East Colonnade.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The doves and shooting stars represent "peace and light brought to us all by the service of frontline workers and first responders during the pandemic," according to the White House Holiday Guide.

The East Landing's Gold Star Tree honors fallen members of the US military.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMud8_0dPkgH2g00
The Gold Star Tree honoring fallen members of the US military in the East Landing of the White House.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The gold star ornaments feature the names and ranks of the fallen soldiers, as well as their dates of death.

In the China Room, wreaths comprised of interlocking hands hang on dining chairs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuyEa_0dPkgH2g00
The China Room decorated for Christmas.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The China Room displays tableware and china sets used by past presidential families. The table is set with the Obama state china in a nod to their friendship.

Christmas trees in the State Dining Room feature photos of the Bidens, as well as past presidential families.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TD17_0dPkgH2g00
Christmas trees in the State Dining Room.

Evan Vucci/AP

A photo of the Bidens hangs next to one of the Obamas. Former presidents John F. Kennedy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Donald Trump are also pictured with their families.

The main attraction in the State Dining Room is the official 2021 Gingerbread White House, created by White House pastry chef Susan Morrison.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUlgF_0dPkgH2g00
Gingerbread houses on display.

Evan Vucci/AP

Morrison, who is the first female White House pastry chef , built the gingerbread White House with 55 sheets of baked gingerbread, 120 pounds of pastillage, 35 pounds of chocolate, and 25 pounds of royal icing.

The gingerbread buildings on either side of the White House honor frontline and essential workers with a gingerbread hospital, police station, fire station, gas station, school, post office, and grocery store.

On the other side of the State Dining Room, stockings hang from the mantle in between two large Christmas trees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otV9s_0dPkgH2g00
Christmas trees in the State Dining Room.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

An engraving in the mantle reads, "I Pray Heaven To Bestow The Best of Blessings Upon This House…."

The Grand Foyer and the Cross Hall decorations center around the "Gift of Faith and Community."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTPH6_0dPkgH2g00
The Cross Hall of the White House.

Evan Vucci/AP

"The hallway alcoves and tree displays depict wintry scenes of life within our towns and cities, reflecting the solace of faith, the lasting bonds of community, and the perseverance of the American spirit," the White House Holiday Guide reads.

Windsor Castle, the royal family's residence in Windsor, England, is also decked out for the holidays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rN2S_0dPkgH2g00
Windsor Castle visible from a street decorated for Christmas in Windsor, UK.

Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

The streets of Windsor feature royal-themed Christmas decorations.

Each year, members of The Royal Collection Trust decorate the castle for Christmas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQsfW_0dPkgH2g00
A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff puts the finishing touches to a Christmas tree.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Royal Collection Trust is an organization that manages the royal family's art collection and public openings of their residences .

In the Crimson Drawing Room, a 15-foot Christmas tree glimmers with red ornaments to match the red curtains, carpet, and furniture.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBmBi_0dPkgH2g00
The Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

The Crimson Drawing Room is usually used by Queen Elizabeth for private events.

In St George's Hall, a 20-foot Christmas tree makes for an impressive holiday display.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIYCC_0dPkgH2g00
Members of the Royal Collection Trust put the finishing touches on a Christmas tree in St George's Hall.

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

The giant tree was grown locally in Windsor Great Park, a 5,000-acre park that used to be a private hunting ground for the royal family.

Members of the Royal Collection Trust covered the tree in hundreds of lights as well as glass and mirrored ornaments.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZ9gW_0dPkgH2g00
A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff puts the finishing touches on a Christmas tree in St George's Hall.

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

They stood on ladders to carefully place red and gold ornaments on its branches.

They topped the tree with a traditional angel figure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmhRZ_0dPkgH2g00
An angel on top of a Christmas tree at St. George's Hall.

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Windsor Castle is open to the public for tours of the Christmas decor from November 25 to January 3.

This year, the castle also features a display of costumes from Christmas pantomimes that Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret performed as teenagers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tse5w_0dPkgH2g00
Royal Collection Trust Creator Caroline de Guitaut puts the finishing touches to the Royal Collection's The Princesses' Pantomimes costume display.

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Performed between 1941 and 1944, the shows raised money for the Royal Household Wool Fund providing soldiers with wool for comforters.

The Princesses' Pantomimes exhibit includes costumes from two shows, "Aladdin" and "Old Mother Red Riding Boots."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTnJD_0dPkgH2g00
Costumes worn by Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in wartime pantomimes.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth wore the pink satin and lace dress (pictured above on the far right) in the role of Lady Christina Sherwood in "Old Mother Red Riding Boots."

The display also features pictures of fairy-tale characters that served as decorative set pieces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3R4B_0dPkgH2g00
The Royal Collection's The Princesses' Pantomimes costume display.

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

The images were created by artist Claude Whatham and depict characters such as Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, and Peter Pan.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

Harry Bahlzak
5d ago

And we should care how the rich and elite snobs decorate for Christmas? Are our lives so empty that we have to live vicariously through others?

Reply(1)
8
Teresa Nunnery
5d ago

White House is pretty not over dramatic. Simple. I like it. The Royal Christmas is old timey and Beautiful. I like them both.

Reply
3
Lynda Reid
5d ago

The White House is by far ugly this year.

Reply(1)
13
IN THIS ARTICLE
