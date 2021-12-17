ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Coronavirus in Illinois: 59,312 New Cases, 316 Deaths as Metrics Rise in Last Week

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois health officials reported 59,312 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 316 additional deaths and over 467,000 new vaccine doses administered. The new cases and deaths mark a continued increase over the last several weeks. In all, 1,944,056 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the...

