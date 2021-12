Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. Of all presents to shop for, teen gifts may be the hardest. They're no longer into toys, except when they are. You might want to branch out and buy clothes, but they have their own well-honed sense of style, and you have to do your best to try and honor it. They're old enough to know what they like and don't like, so it makes it hard to surprise them. A challenge, sure, but not an insurmountable one.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO