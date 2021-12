Musonda is now 24 years old and has a market value of barely €1 million. Who would have thought that a few years ago, when the striker left Anderlecht for Chelsea to great fanfare? However, Musonda was unable to break through the Blues, despite some appearances with the first team. The loans of Betis, Seville, Celtic, Glasgow and Vitesse did not succeed.

