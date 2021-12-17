ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Just Eat teams up with Asda to deliver supermarket groceries to customers' front doors

By Emer Scully For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Just Eat has teamed up with Asda to deliver supermarket groceries to customers' front doors quickly.

The move, which will initially see Just Eat customers able to buy a range of products from five Asda stores, is the takeaway delivery giant's first tie-up with a major supermarket chain.

The partnership will start in January, with the exact locations set to be announced in the new year.

It will differ from Asda's own delivery service by offering customers the option to order fewer items that can arrive within minutes - as opposed to booking a timed slot days in advance for a larger shop deliver.

It comes after a period of rapid growth in the grocery delivery market, with rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats also partnering with UK supermarkets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzV9k_0dPkT0j100
The move, which will initially see Just Eat customers able to buy a range of products from five Asda stores, is the takeaway delivery giant's first tie-up with a major supermarket chain (file)

Some retailers, including Tesco, have also launched their own services, while a number of start-ups dedicated to grocery delivery, such as Gorillas and Getir, have rapidly expanded across the country since the pandemic hit.

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: 'We live in an on-demand world and, as the UK's largest food delivery aggregator, we want to ensure we are getting our customers the food they want, when they want it.

'Our tie-up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes.

'It's a really exciting development and we look forward to working with Asda on what I'm sure will be a popular addition for our customers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwQQK_0dPkT0j100
It comes after a period of rapid growth in the grocery delivery market, with rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats also partnering with UK supermarkets (file image)

The new deal will build on Just Eat's existing relationship with Asda which has seen it deliver pizzas and meal deals from Asda Kitchen, the retailer's indoor cafe and diner business, which operates across 42 locations nationwide.

Simon Gregg, vice president of online grocery at Asda, said: 'Through working with Just Eat we're able to give customers in new locations the opportunity to select from a broad range of grocery items for speedy delivery to the doorstep.

'The trial will also see Asda become more accessible to a wider customer base through Just Eat's significant presence in the on-demand food delivery space.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Selfridges sold to Thai and Austrian billionaires in £4bn deal

Historic retailer Selfridges has been bought in a roughly £4 billion deal by a partnership of Thai and Austrian billionaires.The deal spells the end of almost 20 years of ownership for the luxury department store giant by the Weston family, following months of negotiations with its new buyers.Central Group, controlled by the Thai Chirathivat family, and Austrian real estate specialists Signa Group, will take control of Selfridges in a 50-50 joint venture.It is understood they have beaten off a raft of rival bids, including from the Qatar Investment Authority which owns Harrods.The deal with the Westons will include the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

What a difference a day makes! Shoppers queue around the block for festive turkeys and last-minute Christmas gifts... after some positive news on Omicron variant

Shoppers led a mad trolley dash for festive food and gifts yesterday after reports suggesting that Omicron may be a milder form of Covid. The frenzy is expected to drive retail spending through November and December up to more than £90billion. Massive queues formed outside supermarkets and specialist fresh...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate group Signa said Friday they plan to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy Illum in Denmark, Switzerland’s Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany.Selfridges was founded in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge and is controlled by the billionaire Weston family of Canada. The group owns 18 department stores including a historic property in London’s Oxford Street shopping district. Central is the retail flagship of the Thai billionaire Chirathivat...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Tesco#Asda Kitchen
The Independent

Water customers urged not to pour turkey fat down the sink

The fat from Christmas turkeys could fill nearly 3,000 bathtubs, according to one water company.South West Water is urging customers to avoid a foul festive season by not pouring oils and grease down the sink.A medium-sized turkey produces up to three-quarters of a pint of fat which, if put down pipes, cools and potentially causes blockages and fatbergs.If each of the almost one million households served by South West Water across Devon and Cornwall poured turkey fat down their sinks, it would see the equivalent of more than 2,800 bathtubs full of grease entering the sewers, amounting to 422,786 litres.Wastewater...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Managing Multiples: Why Retailers Struggle to Scale Multi-Market Buying and Selling

Retailers need to source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies to maintain supply and revenue growth. But can they do it efficiently? Retail is operating at the height of globalization, and this internationally integrated marketplace presents a wealth of opportunities for new customers and revenue streams. However, it also makes retail operations a lot more complicated. Right now, it’s expected that the world’s top retailers must source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies through multiple channels to keep pace with increasingly ambitious revenue and growth goals. But meeting customer demand and expanding market presence across...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FanSided

Is Uber Eats delivering on Christmas Day 2021?

You know how we have mentioned not always wanting to do the cooking? What if you also don’t want to leave the house? That’s what Uber Eats is for!. Seriously, who else lives on Uber Eats when the work day gets long or you’re just too tired to cook? We can’t be alone with this one.
FOOD & DRINKS
Seeking Alpha

Amazon Is Ramping Up Grocery Delivery: Consequences For DoorDash, Uber And Just Eat Takeaway

Last month, all food delivery and grocery delivery stocks have experienced a significant decline in stock prices. Since last month, all food delivery/grocery delivery stocks have experienced a significant decline in stock prices. I think it is fair to say the sector is now officially in a bear market with companies like Uber (NYSE:UBER), Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) (OTCPK:DLVEY) and Just Eat Takeaway (NASDAQ:GRUB) (OTCPK:TKAYF) selling 30-50% below their all-time highs. Especially last month, stocks like DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) have declined substantially. What is happening? Why are these stocks declining significantly faster than the general market? This article will discuss Amazon's supposed entrance into the grocery delivery market in the US and Europe; and the consequences for DoorDash, Instacart (ICART), Uber, Deliveroo and Just Eat Takeaway - companies that mainly operate in the US and Europe. I believe the news is actually a positive for some of these stocks and a negative for most.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

These Stores Are Offering Same-Day Delivery for Last-Minute Shoppers

Every year, couriers like FedEx and the UPS are already burdened with the task of ferrying millions of packages to the doors of online shoppers ahead of the Christmas holiday. The coronavirus pandemic, which has confined many Americans to their homes, has only intensified the demand for stores offering same-day delivery. As such, a number of retailers are expanding their services to more quickly transport same-day purchases to consumers. Here, FN rounds up some of the companies that are offering same-day delivery to ensure last-minute shoppers get their gifts just in time. Amazon Prime members are able to take advantage of free same-day...
RETAIL
fox26houston.com

SURVEY: Which grocery stores have the lowest prices?

HOUSTON - Inflation has driven up grocery prices by 5.4% this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, especially on meats. Ground beef is up 18%, eggs are up 29%, and if you want to bring home the bacon, you'll pay 28% to do it. Before you head out...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Just Eat strikes first British grocery deal with Asda

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Friday it had struck a deal with British supermarket group Asda to sell groceries through its delivery platform. The deal, Just Eat’s first with a major British supermarket chain, comes after the company has faced criticism it has been slow to respond to similar moves by competitors: Deliveroo has partnerships with Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Morrisons, while Uber has worked with Shell, Asda and Sainsbury’s.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ShareCast

Just Eat launches grocery partnership with Asda

From January 2022, consumers in five initial locations across the UK will be able to buy items from Asda via the Just Eat platform. Just Eat’s partnership with Asda will start with five stores, the locations of which will be confirmed early in the new year, and the company said it expects to grow the partnership in 2022. It will offer up to 1,000 items available for consumers to buy seven days a week.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Ocean City Today

German supermarket chain opens doors to Berlin store

(Dec. 17, 2021) The grocery store chain ALDI open its doors to the first store in Berlin, at 11330 Samuel Bowen Blvd., on Dec. 16, as part of its aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

274K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy