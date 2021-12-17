ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer to evaluate third COVID-19 dose for children 6 months to 5 years old

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOkEF_0dPkSKXl00

Pfizer and BioNTech are going to evaluate a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the companies’ trial of a coronavirus vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years old.

The news came after results show less of an immune response in children between the ages of 2 and 4 years old than that seen in patients aged 16 to 25 years old, Bloomberg reported.

Researchers will now add a third 3-microgram dose at least two months after the second shot is given, Reuters reported.

If it is proven to provide protection against COVID-19, Pfizer and BioNTech plan to ask regulators for an Emergency Use Authorization early next year.

It is also studying a third dose, either 10 or 30 micrograms, for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, Bloomberg reported.

The vaccine has full approval for people 16 and older in the U.S. and emergency use for children and teens aged 5 to 16, Reuters reported. The companies are also asking for full approval of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration for adolescents aged 12 to 15.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Bloomberg#Reuters#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wvah.com

Diabetic 9-year-old accidentally given adult COVID-19 dose

FILE - A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
HUNTINGTON, WV
97.9 WGRD

U.S. Expanding Pfizer’s COVID-19 Booster To 16 & 17 Year Old’s

Booster shots are now expanding for 16 and 17-year-old thanks to the FDA's approval of Pfizer's vaccine. People over 65 were the first ones approved for booster vaccines. Then those who worked in places where lots of people gather. Then the FDA approved booster shots for those 18 to 64. Now the more active teenagers who are 16 and 17 have been approved for a booster. Everyone who got Johnson and Johnson's vaccine was approved for a booster with those 65 and older since their dose was lower than Pfizer and Moderna.
PHARMACEUTICALS
GreenwichTime

US Regulators Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

U.S. drug regulators on Thursday authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cited in its announcement data showing the vaccine becomes significantly less effective over time. “Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Globe Gazette

Hy-Vee offering Pfizer booster doses for 16- and 17-year-olds

Hy-vee announced Thursday that free Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to 16- and 17-year-olds at Hy-Vee pharmacies. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients at least six months after their second dose, according to a press release. Patients ages 16 and 17 receiving a booster dose may not mix-and-match vaccines. Pfizer-BioNTech is currently the only vaccine authorized for minors.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Pfizer is testing a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose in young kids

Pfizer and BioNTech are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in an ongoing trial of children ages 6 months to under 5 years, the companies announced Friday. The drugmakers will also evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a third shot in kids as old as 17. Boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds were cleared last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
xrock1039.com

Hoosiers Ages 16 and 17 Eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Dose

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that any Hoosier age 16 or older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine so long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday approved the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older following the FDA’s decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to include individuals ages 16 and 17. State health officials say the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for use in individuals younger than age 18. Hoosiers age 16 and older who want to obtain a booster dose should go to www.ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine, designed by PVAX, or call Indiana 211 for assistance finding a location. Appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins. To date, more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana, including more than 1 million booster doses. Nearly 3.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?. Children younger than 5 can’t get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. yet, but there are steps you can take to protect them from infection over the holidays. "Surround them with adults and siblings who are vaccinated, boosted...
KIDS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy