Get It Growing: Holly trees can add berries, screen potential to landscape

Dear Neil: I have a large Nellie R. Stevens holly that I’d really like to train into a tree form. Can that be done? If so, how do I start?. Answer: Absolutely, it can be done! In fact, they make very lovely small trees 15 to 18 feet tall. If you want a straight trunk you must start with a young tree from the outset and prune it to a vertical trunk as it grows. But if you have a plant that has gotten too massive at its base and you want to try it as a tree, you might opt for a multi-trunk specimen. Start by removing the lowest branch with lopping shears or a pruning saw. Make the cuts flush with the trunk. Pull the cut branch out, then step back and see what impact you’ve made on the looks of the plant. If you’re satisfied, move up to the next lowest branch, and remove it. Step back and look. Repeat several times, looking carefully at the tree after each cut. When you get 35% to 40% of the way up the trunks, stop and observe the tree for a few weeks. You may very well want to remove a few more branches, but it’s best to consider each limb and perhaps have someone hold them out of the way before you make the last cuts. You can never put them back.

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO