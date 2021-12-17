Wrestling: Warriors win own invitational

A Wednesday meet at Astoria was canceled, but four days earlier, the Warrenton wrestling team overcame a power outage with a power display of its own, as the Warriors won their own invitational Dec. 11 against nine other scoring schools.

Warrenton opened the tournament Dec. 10, when the Warrior girls hosted the Warrenton girls open, attended by some of the top girls' teams in the state, including Century, Forest Grove, McNary, Scappoose and Tillamook.

Among Warrenton results, senior Alyssa Thoma went 3-2 to earn third place at 125 pounds. Alejandra Lopez-Nestor took fourth at 105.

After a brief power outage Saturday morning, the Warriors kicked off their invitational and finished the day in first place with 156 points, just ahead of Castle Rock (132) and Seaside (122).

Astoria was sixth with 76.5 points, followed by Ilwaco (seventh, 69.5) and Knappa (eighth, 42).

The Warriors had three individual champions, including junior James Mickelson (170), senior Alex Tapia (182), and freshman Kaison Smith (220). Josh Smith beat the top seed at 220 and also advanced to the final for the second week in a row.

Warrenton also had third-place showings from Austin Atwood (132), Aricin Rodriguez (138), Parker Greenawald (152) and Raul Molina (160).