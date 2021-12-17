ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

American Senior Communities talks about how to keep an eye on loved ones’ feelings this holiday season

Fox 59
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the holidays can be a happy time for many people, for some it brings...

fox59.com

Sentinel-Echo

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: How to manage holiday-season stress

For many, the holidays are a time for families and friends to gather and for joyous celebrations. Even though the holidays are enjoyable, they can be demanding, even when we are not in the midst of a pandemic. For some, the added stress can lead to emotions that sneak up on you and pull you down when you least expect it. The holidays are not as joyful for some as they are for others.
MENTAL HEALTH
explorebigsky.com

Let’s Talk about Mental Health: Stress and the holiday season

“To be ‘well’ is not to live in a state of perpetual safety and calm, but to move fluidly from a state of adversity, risk, adventure, or excitement, back to safety and calm, and out again. Stress is not bad for you; being stuck is bad for you.” – Emily Nagoski, “Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle”
MENTAL HEALTH
WCAX

Spotting Alzheimer’s in loved ones this holiday season

Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction “unconscionable”. A day after City crews cleared out the Sears Lane homeless encampment, Burlington’s Progressive city councilors are blasting the move, calling it “unconscionable” and “inhumane.”. Young man killed in St. Albans car crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
marthastewart.com

A New Survey Reveals That 60% of Americans Haven't Spent the Holiday Season with Loved Ones in Two Years

For many, the holiday season is an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, which means the past few years have been difficult to navigate. Last year was marked largely by connecting in small groups or over video call sessions, but that hasn't changed our desire to spend the holidays with extended family. In fact, a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Chinet—a producer of disposable tableware products—revealed that three in four Americans are willing to get rid of all their holiday traditions if it means they can create new memories with their loved ones. However, despite respondents' desire to spend the holidays with friends and family, 62 percent said they haven't done so in nearly two years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
osidenews.com

Reuniting With Older Loved Ones This Holiday Season? Give Seniors in Your Neighborhood Lifesaving Social Connections

After nearly two years of physical distancing, many families are finally able to reunite safely with their loved ones this winter. I work with hundreds of seniors in San Diego each week, and it brings me so much joy to see their gratitude and anticipation for a holiday season where they can finally see their children, grandchildren and loved ones again. They are ready to live their lives again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WINKNEWS.com

How to pick a healthy gift for your loved one this holiday season

You might be giving the gift of health this year with health-related presents topping many people’s gift lists. WINK News wants to help you make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck when shopping for health-related gifts. Wearing her sporty sneakers and an Apple watch, Amie...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
abcnews4.com

How to travel with kids while keeping your sanity this holiday season

Traveling alone can be stressful, but throw kids into the mix and you may think twice about leaving home for the holidays. But, a well-known pediatrician says travel with young children doesn't have to be overwhelming. "They say getting there is half the fun, but getting there is half the...
TRAVEL
Gatesville Messenger

Keeping perspective this holiday season

As we begin the stretch run toward Christmas, with nine days to go until Christmas Eve, a well-orchestrated sense of urgency starts to simmer. Have we gotten our loved ones enough gifts, or the right gifts?. That lingering sense of urgency is nothing new, but there’s been a certain hysteria...
WEST, TX
mountainstatesman.com

Help spread warmth and light to loved ones this holiday season

GRAFTON—A local organizations is helping to remember and honor loved ones of residents this holiday season in a special way with a beautiful ornament. For the past 38 years, West Virginia Caring has been helping residents of the county celebrate life during the Christmas season, and this year will be no different.
GRAFTON, WV
algonaradio.com

Holiday Season Can Reveal Cognitive Changes in Loved Ones

While the holidays are a time for family gatherings, some Iowans might notice changes in a loved one’s cognitive abilities that warrant further investigation. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says there are often clear signs a person may be developing one of the most common forms of dementia.
HEALTH
WTKR

Connecting with loved ones this holiday season on Coast Live

For many of us, the holidays will still look a little different this year. Even if you’re apart from some of your favorite people, you can still enjoy those special moments, traditions, reunions and celebrations together. Lifestyle expert Evette Rios will share how she uses Messenger to connect withCo loved ones and have some fun this holiday season!
INTERNET
thepostathens.com

Homemade holiday gifts kindle feelings of love

‘Tis the season for holidays, family gatherings and, of course, giving gifts. On a college budget, expensive gifts can be hard to manage. However, some of the most sincere gifts often come with only the price of dedicated time. Craft-loving students share the homemade gifts they love to make and receive.
EDUCATION
chapelboro.com

KIDSQ: Feels Like the Holiday Season

As the Christmas holiday is just around the corner, 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell, Aaron “AJ” Johnson and Victor Lewis discuss this week’s Kids Question: when does it officially feel like the holiday season?. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
KIDS
Kait 8

How to safely gather with loved ones during the holidays

Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19 in short supply in the Ozarks. Hospitals are experiencing a shortage in monoclonal antibody infusion, a treatment that has helped limit COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially from the delta-variant. Health officials say early signs show the treatment is not as effective against the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH

