Three observations on WR Decoldest Crawford picking the Huskers

A Georgia high school quarterback and class of 2022 recruit has died after complications from a routine surgery. Robbie Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing undisclosed complications, his Roswell High School football coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died Wednesday morning, his family...
Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
The Michigan Wolverines are about to make a big move ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This isn’t anything related to football, though. Rather, the Wolverines are going to take better care of their health. According to Michigan offensive...
In the northeast corner of the northeast end zone in Cowboy Stadium during games rests a cannon ready to fire after each McNeese State score. Far too often the last few seasons it has stayed silent. Even when the Cowboys entered the red zone the cannon was left unlit as...
After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
Jim Harbaugh was seen wearing a very interesting T-shirt ahead of Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award this year, which is handed out to the best offensive line unit in the country. As the team was given...
The Alabama Crimson Tide just signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country but the Tide isn't done adding talent. Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced on his Twitter account that he would be transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide. Gibbs,...
This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
As if losing to UCF wasn’t ugly enough, Florida football found even more embarrassment when a Gators player started a fight after the game. Florida football fans can look forward to a new era under Billy Napier but the 2021 season had one last indignity to bestow upon them.
Brent Venables is the new Oklahoma head coach, but he won’t be the most recognizable face around for Sooners fans until after the Alamo Bowl. Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops is currently serving as an interim head coach to help shelter the newcomer through the rest of the 2021 season and prepare for the Dec. 29 bowl game against Oregon.
The College Football Playoffs Semifinals are set to take place on New Years Eve in Dallas and Miami respectively. According to Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com Bulldogs backup quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for COVID-19. Daniels, according to Dasher is the only Georgia player to have a positive test with...
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
