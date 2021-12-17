ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water

By Robert Preidt
Elkhart Truth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an effort to further lower lead levels in drinking water, the...

www.elkharttruth.com

mynews13.com

Biden administration announces plan to replace all of nation's lead pipes

Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation’s lead service lines. Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation’s lead service lines.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipes#Lead Pipe#Infrastructure#Healthday News#The White House
The Independent

EPA details push to tighten rules for lead in drinking water

The Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to tighten rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water, as the Biden administration looks to replace all of the nation's lead service lines using new funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill.The agency on Thursday announced the first investment of $2.9 billion under the law to replace aging lead pipes, which can leach particles of the heavy metal into drinking water, potentially causing severe developmental and neurological issues. The administration is looking to replace all lead drinking water pipes over the coming years. Vice President Kamala Harris was set to make...
U.S. POLITICS
finance-commerce.com

EPA promises stricter regulation of lead in drinking water

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday will announce its intention to propose stricter limits on the amount of lead allowable in drinking water and to begin replacing millions of lead pipes that snake throughout the country and pose a significant public health threat. Lead is a neurotoxin...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

New York Reduces Lead Level Allowed in School Drinking Water

New York State will strengthen its lead poisoning prevention law, reducing the amount allowed in drinking water at public schools and increasing testing frequency, under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). The measure (A.160B/S.2122A) reduces the action level for public school drinking water to 5 parts per billion,...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Excessive Lead Levels Found In Boston Drinking Water

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) – In the latest round of sampling of Boston’s drinking water, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) found excessive levels of lead. The levels exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) action level for lead, which is 17.4 parts per billion. BWSC said they will work with MassDEP to continue monitoring the situation and remove additional lead service lines in the water’s distribution system.
BOSTON, MA
Island Packet Online

North Carolina hasn’t tested for lead in schools’ drinking water. Until now.

Public schools in North Carolina could begin testing taps and drinking water fountains for lead concentrations early next year, using funds included in the recently signed state budget. The budget allocates $32.8 million from the American Rescue Act to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to work with...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Study finds approach to identify schools with high lead levels in drinking water

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): A team of researchers have recently used real-world data to determine an approach for identifying schools likely to have problematic lead levels. The study has been published in the 'Environmental ScienceTechnology Letters Journal'. Under certain circumstances, pipes, faucets and other plumbing system components can release...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Homeowners Will Get Help To Get Lead Out Of Drinking Water

BOSTON (CBS) – Help is on the way for thousands of Massachusetts homeowners who could have lead in their drinking water. The White House released an action plan on Thursday making billions of dollars available to states to help homeowners remove lead from their homes. The most recent data from the state estimated 22,000 residences have lead in the pipes that carry water into their homes. Cities and towns are responsible for the pipe up to a homeowner’s property line, but the homeowner has to pay to replace the pipe from the property line into the home, which can cost thousands of dollars. The federal money will be available to help communities cover some of that cost. “In the United States, clean water has to be a right. With the CDC, we are going to be helping identify where those lead pipes are because if you can’t find them, you can’t fix them,” said White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. The plan could also help create maps that show where most lead service lines are located. The money will be put to work through state and federal agencies and will aslo help homeowners remove lead paint, which is found in many homes built before 1978.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin will soon receive nearly $143 million for water infrastructure to address lead, 'forever chemicals' in drinking water

MADISON – Wisconsin is set to receive nearly $143 million to rebuild the state's water infrastructure and address harmful lead and "forever chemical" contaminations across the state — a first installment from the newly passed federal infrastructure bill that includes hundreds of millions more in the coming years.
WISCONSIN STATE
Elkhart Truth

Biden to Fight Omicron With 500 Million Free COVID Tests, Military Aid to Hospitals

TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce his latest battle plan for fighting the formidable Omicron variant on Tuesday, with measures to include distributing 500 million free rapid COVID tests to the public, opening new federal testing sites, sending out hundreds of federal vaccinators, and providing 1,000 military medical personnel to bolster beleaguered hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH

