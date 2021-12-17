Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water

Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation’s lead service lines. Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation’s lead service lines.
The Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to tighten rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water, as the Biden administration looks to replace all of the nation's lead service lines using new funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill.The agency on Thursday announced the first investment of $2.9 billion under the law to replace aging lead pipes, which can leach particles of the heavy metal into drinking water, potentially causing severe developmental and neurological issues. The administration is looking to replace all lead drinking water pipes over the coming years. Vice President Kamala Harris was set to make...
New York State will strengthen its lead poisoning prevention law, reducing the amount allowed in drinking water at public schools and increasing testing frequency, under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). The measure (A.160B/S.2122A) reduces the action level for public school drinking water to 5 parts per billion,...
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) – In the latest round of sampling of Boston’s drinking water, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) found excessive levels of lead. The levels exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) action level for lead, which is 17.4 parts per billion. BWSC said they will work with MassDEP to continue monitoring the situation and remove additional lead service lines in the water’s distribution system.
Public schools in North Carolina could begin testing taps and drinking water fountains for lead concentrations early next year, using funds included in the recently signed state budget. The budget allocates $32.8 million from the American Rescue Act to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to work with...
Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): A team of researchers have recently used real-world data to determine an approach for identifying schools likely to have problematic lead levels. The study has been published in the 'Environmental ScienceTechnology Letters Journal'. Under certain circumstances, pipes, faucets and other plumbing system components can release...
BOSTON (CBS) – Help is on the way for thousands of Massachusetts homeowners who could have lead in their drinking water.
The White House released an action plan on Thursday making billions of dollars available to states to help homeowners remove lead from their homes.
The most recent data from the state estimated 22,000 residences have lead in the pipes that carry water into their homes. Cities and towns are responsible for the pipe up to a homeowner’s property line, but the homeowner has to pay to replace the pipe from the property line into the home, which can cost thousands of dollars.
The federal money will be available to help communities cover some of that cost.
“In the United States, clean water has to be a right. With the CDC, we are going to be helping identify where those lead pipes are because if you can’t find them, you can’t fix them,” said White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.
The plan could also help create maps that show where most lead service lines are located.
The money will be put to work through state and federal agencies and will aslo help homeowners remove lead paint, which is found in many homes built before 1978.
Citing a “budgeting error,” the Northam administration is laying off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water systems across the state, including six field directors with a combined 180 years of experience. The 11 full-time and three wage employees are in the Department of Health’s Office of Drinking...
BENTON, Mich. — After seeing elevated levels of lead in its drinking water for three years, the city of Benton Harbor, Michigan, a majority Black community, is finally seeing decreasing numbers, according to a recent report. The six-month sample results released Wednesday showed that for the first time since...
MADISON – Wisconsin is set to receive nearly $143 million to rebuild the state's water infrastructure and address harmful lead and "forever chemical" contaminations across the state — a first installment from the newly passed federal infrastructure bill that includes hundreds of millions more in the coming years.
