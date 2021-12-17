Man arrested on several charges after short car chase

According to the police officials, the 29-year-old father was arrested and taken into custody on Saturday. He reportedly left his 10-year-old son behind after crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence. The father hit several cars while driving drunk. Police said that the crash broke his son’s leg. But instead of seeking medical help, he reportedly grabbed the kid, carried him to a store, dumped him there and fled the scene.

