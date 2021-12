With supply chain issues plaguing home builders and rates forecasted to increase throughout 2022, more buyers than ever rushed to the market to buy an existing home. The statistics, which come from the November existing home sales report from the National Association of Realtors, show that existing home sales increased by 1.9 percent from October to November 2021, but greater competition over a very limited inventory of homes has pushed the median sales price for an existing home up 13.9 percent from last year.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO