Video Games

MSI outs the Optix MAG281URF: 4K 144Hz 28-in gaming monitor with 1ms response time, G-Sync, and HDR400, aimed at the eSports crowd

By Arjun Krishna Lal
notebookcheck.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSI recently announced a new gaming monitor for eSports audiences, the Optix MAG281URF. The 28-in Optix monitor has a 4K 144Hz "Rapid IPS" panel, with a 1ms response time, alongside G-Sync compatibility. These check off basics...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

ELECTRONICS
COMPUTERS
ELECTRONICS
ELECTRONICS
#Msi#Optix#Mag#Hdr#G Sync#Hdr400
ELECTRONICS
ELECTRONICS
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
ELECTRONICS
ELECTRONICS
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
COMPUTERS
VIDEO GAMES
ELECTRONICS
ELECTRONICS
ELECTRONICS

