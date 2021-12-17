ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets (16-14) play the third game of their six-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers (11-18) Friday. Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center. Below, we look at the Hornets vs. Trail Blazers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Hornets are coming off a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday. They have won two of their last three games but are only 3-6 in their last nine. Charlotte is a solid 8-4 at home but is 8-10 on the road.

The Trail Blazers are mired in a seven-game losing skid. They fell 113-103 to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday. Portland is 10-7 at home but has lost its last six games there.

Hornets at Trail Blazers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:48 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Hornets +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Trail Blazers -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hornets +1.5 (-107) | Trail Blazers -1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 230.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers key injuries

Hornets

  • G LeMelo Ball (return to competition reconditioning) questionable

Trail Blazers

  • G C.J. McCollum (lung) out
  • G Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) questionable
  • G Tony Snell (personal) out
  • C Cody Zeller (knee) out

Hornets at Trail Blazers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Hornets 120, Trail Blazers 113

The Hornets are 6-6 against Western Conference teams this season and 8-10 on the road. However, they have won two of their last three games.

The Blazers just haven’t been able to muster much offense. They have averaged only 100.7 points per game across their seven-game skid.

That won’t get it done against the Hornets.

Take the HORNETS (+102).

The Hornets are fifth against the spread this season at 18-12 ATS. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven games.

The Trail Blazers 10-19 ATS record is the worst in the league. They have covered the spread only once in their last seven games and twice in their last 11.

Take the HORNETS +1.5 (-107).

The Hornets can score — they are second in the league with an average of 115.6 points per contest. Eight of their last 10 games have gone Over the projected total.

Four of the Blazers’ last 10 have hit the Over.

Take OVER 230.5 (-110).

