Former JFK imam arrested in child sex abuse sting: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A New York imam was arrested on Monday for attempted child sex abuse during a sting operation that aims to expose pedophiles on YouTube, according to a report from the New York Post .

According to officials, 42-year-old Ahmet Yuceturk was allegedly sexting with an individual he believed was 14-years-old and making plans to meet up with her.

Yuceturk was charged with two felony counts for attempted criminal sex act with a minor and attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor, according to court records.

He was previously the imam at JFK Airport’s International Islamic Center.

Yuceturk was originally caught in a sting operation set up by the YouTube page “ NYCreeps Spotlight ,” a page that poses as teenagers on social media apps in order to lure in pedophiles.

Court records of the texts which were turned over to the NYPD show that in late November Yuceturk allegedly messaged one of the accounts and told the “teen” he was 40.

The apparent girl told Yuceturk she was 14-years-old and he allegedly wrote back “Call me daddy as I f**k the s**t out of you,” the criminal complaint said.

A video shows Yuceturk being arrested when the NYPD arrived up as "FM," the page’s creator was following the imam down a Bronx street and recording him, asking him why he made plans to meet up with a 14-year-old.