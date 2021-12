As promised by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of recent tornados in parts of Illinois and Tennesse, like their neighbors in Kentucky, will have until May 16, 2022, to file individual and business tax returns and make tax-related payments. The IRS has offered this relief to taxpayers affected by storms, tornadoes, and flooding that took place beginning December 10 in parts of Illinois and Tennessee. Specifically, taxpayers and business owners in the Illinois counties of Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, and Shelby and residents of Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties in Tennessee are eligible for these extensions.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO