Effect of Ciclesonide on Respiratory Symptoms in Adults With COVID-19
By Jessica Nye, PhD
pulmonologyadvisor.com
7 days ago
Compared with placebo, treatment with a combination of inhaled and intranasal ciclesonide was not associated with a significant decrease in respiratory symptoms among adults with COVID-19, according to results of a study published in BMJ. The Inhaled Ciclesonide for the Treatment of COVID-19 in Nonhospitalized Adults (CONTAIN) trial was...
COVID-19 is caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, which initially causes mild flu-like symptoms and can later progress to severe, life-threatening symptoms that affect the lungs. Fever is a symptom of COVID-19 because fever is the body’s primary response against any infection. Studies have suggested that some patients with COVID-19...
Convalescent plasma failed to reduce progression to severe respiratory failure or death within 30 days in patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 pneumonia, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. “Randomized clinical trials already published or available as preprint versions have not shown a clear benefit of...
New study data showed Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital, but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections. Pfizer disclosed findings from two studies in a statement Tuesday. In one, its treatment, Paxlovid, failed to meet the...
According to this study, the early symptoms of Coronavirus can be distinguished from the possible side effects of vaccination. After vaccination, it is common and normal to haveonset of mild side effects such as fever, headache, fatigue. But how to distinguish these normal vaccine effects from the first symptoms of a Coronavirus infection? A new British study has tried to provide some useful tools to make this distinction by following 362,770 British citizens who were vaccinated between December 2020 and May 2021 and who, following the vaccine, in the first week after vaccination, reported at least one symptom that could be associated with Covid-19. Of all the patients followed, nearly 15,000 had an anticovididium test (rapid or molecular) and 150 tested positive for the virus.
Among adults who received 2 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, the risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection increased gradually after 90 days, according to results of a study published in BMJ. Researchers performed a test negative design study using electronic health records from a large state mandated healthcare organization...
A study of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia found namilumab, but not infliximab, significantly reduced inflammation and CRP concentration. Severe or fatal COVID-19 disease is often associated with dysregulated inflammation. One study, published this week in The Lancet, assessed the efficacy of 2 anti-inflammatories among patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The...
As people relax their approach to face masks and other prevention measures, hospitals are seeing more of a cross-section among respiratory virus infections. Dr. Mary Beth Graham is the medical director of infection prevention and control at Froedtert Hospital. "Last year, we had zero. Absolutely, zero hospitalizations for influenza last...
HealthDay News — For nonhospitalized, unvaccinated adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for severe disease, molnupiravir reduces the risk for hospitalization or death, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Angélica Jayk Bernal, M.D., from IMAT Oncomédica...
Some physicians who work with long COVID-19 patients — those who experience persistent or new symptoms months after their initial bout with the virus — are seeing patients with tremors and vibrating sensations, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 21. "It feels like someone put something on my...
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who had a combination of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or other conditions associated with metabolic syndrome were at much higher risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome and death, according to an international study published in JAMA Network Open. The risk for developing acute respiratory distress...
Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
Health officials have released a new study confirming that nearly half of all those who contract COVID-19 infections remain asymptomatic, confirming a long-held belief. New research found that more than 40 percent of those who tested positive for the virus have not shown symptoms, according to a new study published this week in JAMA Network Open.
OAKLAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that everyone age 5 and older be vaccinated for COVID-19 and that all adults get a COVID-19 vaccine booster if it has been at least six months since their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or if it has been at least two months since they received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
ARKANSAS, USA — Pfizer's Paxlovid is the first COVID-19 treatment pill in the U.S. that is meant to treat mild symptoms and keep people out of the hospital. "They take three pills, twice a day for five days," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Medical Director for Immunizations at the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is set to create a new surge of cases in the next few months in the United States, leaving unvaccinated individuals in a troubled place, according to President Joe Biden. Biden, in a meeting with medical advisers and Vice President Kamala Harris about the...
To assess the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures on dry-eye symptoms in a community-based population, a cross-sectional study was conducted during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. An online survey was distributed via social media between June and July 2020. The questionnaire elicited information on demographics, dry-eye symptoms, use of visual display terminals, and mental health status. There were 535 respondents. Thirty-seven percent reported having been diagnosed with dry-eye disease (DED). During the lockdown, the mean dry-eye symptom score (DESS) of overall participants dropped significantly from 81.6"‰Â±"‰15.9 to 79.8"‰Â±"‰17.4 (P"‰<"‰0.001). The mean, daily, visual display terminal (VDT) usage increased from 10.55"‰Â±"‰5.16 to 13.08"‰Â±"‰5.65Â h (P"‰<"‰0.001). A negative correlation between age and VDT usage was observed in both the normal and lockdown situations. One-quarter of all participants had an abnormal mental health status. The female gender (OR 1.86; 95% CI 1.14"“3.04) and increased VDT usage during the lockdown (OR 5.68; 95% CI 3.49"“9.23) were independently associated with worsening dry-eye symptoms. The lockdown measures abruptly altered the behaviors and lifestyles of the overall population. Excessive exposure to VDTs were associated with deteriorated dry-eye symptoms, and it possibly contributed to the increased DED incidence in the surveyed population.
The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
Earlier this month, Omicron was officially declared as the new dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States by the CDC and the organization also predicts that it is capable of spreading a lot faster than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. For now, however, it’s still not clear how it compares to...
Comments / 0