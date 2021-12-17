Effect of Ciclesonide on Respiratory Symptoms in Adults With COVID-19

To assess the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures on dry-eye symptoms in a community-based population, a cross-sectional study was conducted during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. An online survey was distributed via social media between June and July 2020. The questionnaire elicited information on demographics, dry-eye symptoms, use of visual display terminals, and mental health status. There were 535 respondents. Thirty-seven percent reported having been diagnosed with dry-eye disease (DED). During the lockdown, the mean dry-eye symptom score (DESS) of overall participants dropped significantly from 81.6"‰Â±"‰15.9 to 79.8"‰Â±"‰17.4 (P"‰<"‰0.001). The mean, daily, visual display terminal (VDT) usage increased from 10.55"‰Â±"‰5.16 to 13.08"‰Â±"‰5.65Â h (P"‰<"‰0.001). A negative correlation between age and VDT usage was observed in both the normal and lockdown situations. One-quarter of all participants had an abnormal mental health status. The female gender (OR 1.86; 95% CI 1.14"“3.04) and increased VDT usage during the lockdown (OR 5.68; 95% CI 3.49"“9.23) were independently associated with worsening dry-eye symptoms. The lockdown measures abruptly altered the behaviors and lifestyles of the overall population. Excessive exposure to VDTs were associated with deteriorated dry-eye symptoms, and it possibly contributed to the increased DED incidence in the surveyed population.

