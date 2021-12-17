ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Jolly Trolley Food Drive Sets Another Record

By Lee Voss
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Another successful food drive in the St. Cloud area. Metro Bus is announcing that for the second year in a row, the Jolly Trolley Food Drive set...

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

