Jolly Trolley Food Drive Sets Another Record

A box of family recipes left behind at a Duluth brewery three years ago was recently reunited with its owners. In November 2018 staff at Hoops Brewing Company in Duluth's Canal Park found a box of hand-written recipe cards left behind in the beer hall. Recognizing them as a family heirloom, they immediately set about finding the owner. By the time they located the recipes' author, however, they learned that the individual had already passed away. Eager to reunite the recipes with the deceased's family, the brewery last week took to social media with a public call for help.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO