After 14 years, the University of Iowa will finally have a new art museum again, thanks in large part to a Davenport-based construction firm and a Muscatine family. Pending final inspection, Russell Construction expects to complete the $50-million University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art in Iowa City and turn it over to the UI to move in on Dec. 23. Lauren Lessing, director of the Stanley Museum of Art, recently told the UI Staff Council that the 86,176-square-foot, three-level building is nearly finished and staff can start settling in in mid-January. Art will not move into the museum until April, and a ribbon-cutting will take place next September.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO