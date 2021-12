USD/CAD falls to fresh daily lows on the positive sentiment in markets. The covid-19 variants are now hoped to be less severe than first anticipated. The commodity complex is bid on the day and oil prices are higher which is a supporting factor for the Canadian dollar. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is down some 0.2% and hovers around 1.128 the figure. The pair fell to a low of 1.2797 from a high of 1.2853 on the day for far.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO